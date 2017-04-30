Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Vintour unite for magazine

  • Search form

Gwyneth Paltrow
NEW YORK: Actress and lifestyle maven Gwyneth Paltrow announced Friday she is launching a print magazine based on her style website Goop with publishing group Conde Nast.
A statement from the US publishing group said Goop would launch as a quarterly magazine in September as part of a “multi-platform content experience that will include print, digital and social initiatives.”
The partnership will include “a steady stream of co-produced, co-branded digital content that will be distributed across select Conde Nast titles’ websites, goop.com and the brands’ social channels,” the statement said.
Paltrow, an Oscar-winner in 1999 for her role in “Shakespeare in Love,” launched goop.com in 2008 focusing on fashion, wellness, travel, recipes, parenting and cultural issues.
Anna Wintour, Conde Nast artistic director and editor-in-chief of Vogue, said in the statement that “Goop and Conde Nast are natural partners and I’m excited (Paltrow) is bringing her point of view to the company. We all look forward to working with her and her team.”
Paltrow said in the statement the tie-up is “an opportunity for us to push our boundaries visually and deliver Goop’s point of view to consumers in new, dynamic ways.”
