Middle-East

Turkey threatens further strikes on US-allied Syrian Kurds

Associated Press |
This Friday, April 28, 2017 still taken from video, shows U.S. forces patrolling on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, in northern Syria. U.S. armored vehicles are deploying in areas in northern Syria along the tense border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, a Syrian war monitor and Kurdish activists said Friday. (AP)

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country may take further military action against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, saying US support for such groups “must come to an end.”
He said he would discuss the issue at a meeting with US President Donald Trump next month.
The US has provided air cover and other support to Kurdish forces battling the Daesh group. NATO member Turkey views the Syrian Kurdish forces as an extension of its own Kurdish insurgency, and launched airstrikes against them last week.
US troops have since been seen patrolling the tense border.
Erdogan said: “We will be forced to continue (our offensives). We won’t provide a date and time for when we’ll come. But they will know that the Turkish military can come.”

