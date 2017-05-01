  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi gets death sentence for attempted murder of security personnel

Saudi Arabia

Saudi gets death sentence for attempted murder of security personnel

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Sunday issued a preliminary death sentence against a citizen who was convicted of shooting at Al-Awamiyah police in order to kill security personnel.
The court confirmed that the judge presiding over the case found the terrorist guilty of the crime, and that he collaborated with others to destabilize the security of the country by shooting at security authorities with a machine gun near Al-Awamiyah police station, with the intent to kill.
The terrorist purchased a Kalashnikov and 20 bullets, and put black flags on a number of light poles in Al-Awamiyah to provoke discord and destabilize security. The court decided to issue the death sentence against him.
Earlier, the Riyadh Specialized Criminal Court issued several verdicts against a number of terrorists who targeted security personnel in Qatif and Al-Awamiyah, and against a number of Arabs who instigated discord and disturbed public order.
The first of these verdicts and its implementation was against Nimr Al-Nimer in 2014; other such sentences followed involving terrorism attacks targeting citizens and security personnel, and security and Western diplomatic headquarters.
JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Sunday issued a preliminary death sentence against a citizen who was convicted of shooting at Al-Awamiyah police in order to kill security personnel.
The court confirmed that the judge presiding over the case found the terrorist guilty of the crime, and that he collaborated with others to destabilize the security of the country by shooting at security authorities with a machine gun near Al-Awamiyah police station, with the intent to kill.
The terrorist purchased a Kalashnikov and 20 bullets, and put black flags on a number of light poles in Al-Awamiyah to provoke discord and destabilize security. The court decided to issue the death sentence against him.
Earlier, the Riyadh Specialized Criminal Court issued several verdicts against a number of terrorists who targeted security personnel in Qatif and Al-Awamiyah, and against a number of Arabs who instigated discord and disturbed public order.
The first of these verdicts and its implementation was against Nimr Al-Nimer in 2014; other such sentences followed involving terrorism attacks targeting citizens and security personnel, and security and Western diplomatic headquarters.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor names winners of Award for Excellence

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Sunday announced the winners of the 8th edition of...

Singapore airport group wins bid to operate Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz Airport

JEDDAH: Singaporean Changi Airport Group has won a bid to operate Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz...

Makkah governor names winners of Award for Excellence
Singapore airport group wins bid to operate Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz Airport
MoJ launches electronic service to allow objections against notary errors
Saudi gets death sentence for attempted murder of security personnel
Saudi Arabia sets out 10 more programs to achieve Vision 2030
King Salman, Merkel discuss war on terror, G-20 Summit in Jeddah talks
Latest News
Trump adviser to leave the White House
509 views
New Renault Captur 2017 available with bigger engine at a lower price
72 views
RADO Al-Ghazali 2017 exhibition inaugurated
42 views
15 hotels worth $10bn to open in Bahrain by 2020
76 views
HSBC Saudi Arabia settles its first foreign institutional investor trade
58 views
Rubaiyat celebrates 37 years of fashion and success
36 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR