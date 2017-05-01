Saudi gets death sentence for attempted murder of security personnel

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Sunday issued a preliminary death sentence against a citizen who was convicted of shooting at Al-Awamiyah police in order to kill security personnel.

The court confirmed that the judge presiding over the case found the terrorist guilty of the crime, and that he collaborated with others to destabilize the security of the country by shooting at security authorities with a machine gun near Al-Awamiyah police station, with the intent to kill.

The terrorist purchased a Kalashnikov and 20 bullets, and put black flags on a number of light poles in Al-Awamiyah to provoke discord and destabilize security. The court decided to issue the death sentence against him.

Earlier, the Riyadh Specialized Criminal Court issued several verdicts against a number of terrorists who targeted security personnel in Qatif and Al-Awamiyah, and against a number of Arabs who instigated discord and disturbed public order.

The first of these verdicts and its implementation was against Nimr Al-Nimer in 2014; other such sentences followed involving terrorism attacks targeting citizens and security personnel, and security and Western diplomatic headquarters.

