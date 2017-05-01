  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • MoJ launches electronic service to allow objections against notary errors

Saudi Arabia

MoJ launches electronic service to allow objections against notary errors

ARAB NEWS |
RIYADH: The Justice Ministry launched a new electronic service to enable clients to submit an electronic objection against the public notaries’ errors. The ministry also announced a mechanism for compensation via its website www.moj.gov.sa.
The ministry receives objections against all acts of documentation procedures performed by the both first and second public notary offices, MoJ said Sunday in a press release.
The ministry aims to raise the transparency level of the offices’ performance, and to facilitate prompt response for the clients’ observations on the documentation process. In addition, the MoJ continues fulfilling its commitment to enhance performance to go in line with the World Bank standards of the Competitiveness Index.
The ministry has enabled clients to submit and follow up objections requests.
The response to such request — as set by the ministry — will take five days from the date of submission of the request by the concerned notary public, or otherwise self-ascended via electronic system to the ministry’s deputyship for authentication, to study and respond within two weeks through e-mailing or texting the applicant.
The ministry’s website published a procedural guide for such mechanisms for whoever seeks compensation for errors caused by the public notaries.
RIYADH: The Justice Ministry launched a new electronic service to enable clients to submit an electronic objection against the public notaries’ errors. The ministry also announced a mechanism for compensation via its website www.moj.gov.sa.
The ministry receives objections against all acts of documentation procedures performed by the both first and second public notary offices, MoJ said Sunday in a press release.
The ministry aims to raise the transparency level of the offices’ performance, and to facilitate prompt response for the clients’ observations on the documentation process. In addition, the MoJ continues fulfilling its commitment to enhance performance to go in line with the World Bank standards of the Competitiveness Index.
The ministry has enabled clients to submit and follow up objections requests.
The response to such request — as set by the ministry — will take five days from the date of submission of the request by the concerned notary public, or otherwise self-ascended via electronic system to the ministry’s deputyship for authentication, to study and respond within two weeks through e-mailing or texting the applicant.
The ministry’s website published a procedural guide for such mechanisms for whoever seeks compensation for errors caused by the public notaries.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor names winners of Award for Excellence

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Sunday announced the winners of the 8th edition of...

Singapore airport group wins bid to operate Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz Airport

JEDDAH: Singaporean Changi Airport Group has won a bid to operate Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz...

Makkah governor names winners of Award for Excellence
Singapore airport group wins bid to operate Jeddah’s new King Abdulaziz Airport
MoJ launches electronic service to allow objections against notary errors
Saudi gets death sentence for attempted murder of security personnel
Saudi Arabia sets out 10 more programs to achieve Vision 2030
King Salman, Merkel discuss war on terror, G-20 Summit in Jeddah talks
Latest News
Trump adviser to leave the White House
539 views
New Renault Captur 2017 available with bigger engine at a lower price
75 views
RADO Al-Ghazali 2017 exhibition inaugurated
43 views
15 hotels worth $10bn to open in Bahrain by 2020
77 views
HSBC Saudi Arabia settles its first foreign institutional investor trade
59 views
Rubaiyat celebrates 37 years of fashion and success
36 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR