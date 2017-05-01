MoJ launches electronic service to allow objections against notary errors

RIYADH: The Justice Ministry launched a new electronic service to enable clients to submit an electronic objection against the public notaries’ errors. The ministry also announced a mechanism for compensation via its website www.moj.gov.sa.

The ministry receives objections against all acts of documentation procedures performed by the both first and second public notary offices, MoJ said Sunday in a press release.

The ministry aims to raise the transparency level of the offices’ performance, and to facilitate prompt response for the clients’ observations on the documentation process. In addition, the MoJ continues fulfilling its commitment to enhance performance to go in line with the World Bank standards of the Competitiveness Index.

The ministry has enabled clients to submit and follow up objections requests.

The response to such request — as set by the ministry — will take five days from the date of submission of the request by the concerned notary public, or otherwise self-ascended via electronic system to the ministry’s deputyship for authentication, to study and respond within two weeks through e-mailing or texting the applicant.

The ministry’s website published a procedural guide for such mechanisms for whoever seeks compensation for errors caused by the public notaries.

