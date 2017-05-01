Makkah governor names winners of Award for Excellence

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Sunday announced the winners of the 8th edition of Makkah Award for Excellence.

One winner was the Security Committee of Haj affairs, which won the award of excellence for Haj and Umrah services, having achieved remarkable levels of integration and coordination among different entities, including the military and security, and of security plans, whose implementation had a positive impact on last year’s Haj season.

The Makkah Region Police Department was awarded for administrative excellence for its efforts that resulted in the prompt arrest of wanted people and quick handling of the reports filed with the police.

The Jeddah Historic Festival won an award for cultural excellence for its role in planning and holding the festival that contributes to disseminating the country’s culture and heritage, which enriches the cultural movement in the region.

Nesma Holding Company won an award for urban excellence for its role in implementing pioneering projects in the region within the agreed-upon timetable and at the highest technical standards using national expertise and human resources.

The award for social excellence was shared by Al-Wdad charitable organization for its role in helping orphaned and abandoned children become active members in the society and Al-Mawada society for its role in implementing sustainable social programs that help keep families together and decrease the number of divorces.

Maden Company, a subsidiary of the Duwaihi gold mine in Al-Kharma, won the award for economic excellence for contributing to the national wealth by improving and increasing gold production with the help of national human resources.

Abdullah Al-Sahli’s Asfan workshops won the award for environmental excellence, while the scientific excellence award was shared by the Um Al-Qura University and Ayman Al-Sharif, the young founder of Makkah snap account.

The award for humanitarian excellence was shared by Habib bin Zain Al-Abideen for his role in supervising the administration of the central projects of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and Ambassador Mohammed bin Ahmed Tayeb for his role in representing the Kingdom at the Islamic Cooperation Council.

