  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Police, fans injured in Tunis derby clashes

Sports

Police, fans injured in Tunis derby clashes

Agence France Presse |
TUNIS: Police and fans were injured in clashes during the Tunis derby between arch-rivals Club Africain and Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Sunday, the interior ministry said.
Police used tear gas following confrontations with Club Africain supporters at the Rades Olympic stadium, in the suburbs of Tunis.
“More than 10 police and security agents were injured,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “A group of people believed to have been involved in the violence have been arrested.”
CA president Slim Riahi blamed “provocation” by security staff toward supporters during the match which Esperance won 2-0.
“It’s a scandal,” he told local radio.
Interior Ministry spokesman Yasser Mesbah insisted security officials “had been targeted” by violent fans, with his office publishing photos of ripped up seats and bottles strewn across the pitch.
“We have a problem of morals and mentality,” said Sports Minister Majdouline Cherni, referring to violent episodes during football matches in recent months in Tunisia.
TUNIS: Police and fans were injured in clashes during the Tunis derby between arch-rivals Club Africain and Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Sunday, the interior ministry said.
Police used tear gas following confrontations with Club Africain supporters at the Rades Olympic stadium, in the suburbs of Tunis.
“More than 10 police and security agents were injured,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “A group of people believed to have been involved in the violence have been arrested.”
CA president Slim Riahi blamed “provocation” by security staff toward supporters during the match which Esperance won 2-0.
“It’s a scandal,” he told local radio.
Interior Ministry spokesman Yasser Mesbah insisted security officials “had been targeted” by violent fans, with his office publishing photos of ripped up seats and bottles strewn across the pitch.
“We have a problem of morals and mentality,” said Sports Minister Majdouline Cherni, referring to violent episodes during football matches in recent months in Tunisia.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Smith-Blixt team wins PGA Zurich Classic on 4th playoff hole

AVONDALE, Louisiana: The team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic on the fourth...

Celtics jump gun on Wizards, Jazz advance in playoffs

BOSTON: Isaiah Thomas had 33 points and nine assists as the Boston Celtics made 19 3-pointers to...

Smith-Blixt team wins PGA Zurich Classic on 4th playoff hole
Celtics jump gun on Wizards, Jazz advance in playoffs
Champions League semifinals begin with another Madrid derby
ICC to consider expelling US Cricket Association
Ducks use fast start to get back into series vs. Oilers
Kisner’s hole out for eagle sends Zurich Classic into a playoff
Latest News
5 Indian cops dead as gunmen rob bank van in attack claimed by militants
67 views
Police detain 165 after May Day protests in Istanbul
17 views
Trump makes puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson, Civil War
68 views
Smith-Blixt team wins PGA Zurich Classic on 4th playoff hole
7 views
Celtics jump gun on Wizards, Jazz advance in playoffs
73 views
Champions League semifinals begin with another Madrid derby
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR