Saudi Arabia

Gunmen attack rest house in Sihat, kill citizen

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
JEDDAH: Eastern Province police opened an investigation into an armed robbery on a rest house owned by a citizen, where the culprits kidnapped one and killed another, and then fled the scene of the crime. Security authorities continue to pursue the suspects.
Lt. Col. Ziad Al-Ruqaiti, spokesman for the Eastern Province police, said that at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, security patrols and the police station in Sihat dealt with a report stating that a number of citizens were assaulted by five masked and armed men with machine guns while they were at a private rest house owned by one of them in a farm area in Sihat; they abducted one at gunpoint.
When police reached the scene of the incident, they found the vehicle of the kidnap victim running, and inside it a man was found shot dead.
The necessary procedures were taken by police and further investigations are ongoing to identify the circumstances of the crime, the motive of those involved, and to determine the fate of the missing person.
