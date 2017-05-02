  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 6 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

South Africa’s Financial Services Board probes trades around Gordhan recall

Reuters |
South Africa's former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Reuters)
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades made in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.
The Johannesburg bourse said in April it was probing the trades involving currency futures and would forward its findings to the FSB once they were finalized.
On March 27, news broke that President Jacob Zuma had ordered Gordhan to return immediately from a trip to Britain and the United States, roiling local markets. Gordhan was later dismissed in a cabinet reshuffle.
“The investigation is on-going,” Solly Keetse, head of Market Abuse at the FSB, told Reuters, adding that the FSB would make its findings known in due course.
The rand weakened about 2.5 percent ahead of the news, according to Thomson Reuters data, falling further after the recall was confirmed, while the Banks index on the bourse fell 4.73 percent.
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades made in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.
The Johannesburg bourse said in April it was probing the trades involving currency futures and would forward its findings to the FSB once they were finalized.
On March 27, news broke that President Jacob Zuma had ordered Gordhan to return immediately from a trip to Britain and the United States, roiling local markets. Gordhan was later dismissed in a cabinet reshuffle.
“The investigation is on-going,” Solly Keetse, head of Market Abuse at the FSB, told Reuters, adding that the FSB would make its findings known in due course.
The rand weakened about 2.5 percent ahead of the news, according to Thomson Reuters data, falling further after the recall was confirmed, while the Banks index on the bourse fell 4.73 percent.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Saudi’s SABIC ‘very positive’ on 2017 despite oil market uncertainty

DUBAI: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is “very positive” about 2017 despite global...

South Africa’s Financial Services Board probes trades around Gordhan recall

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades made in the...

Saudi’s SABIC ‘very positive’ on 2017 despite oil market uncertainty
South Africa’s Financial Services Board probes trades around Gordhan recall
BP rebounds into quarterly profit on higher oil prices
US Republicans targets law enacted after 2008 financial meltdown
US consumer spending unchanged; inflation subsides
Oil slips below $52 as US drilling, China worries weigh
Latest News
Daesh attack on displaced in Syria kills nearly 40
35 views
5 detained, weapons seized in French anti-terrorism raids
9 views
10 dead, 9 others hurt in Mali army convoy ambush
158 views
Egypt tribesmen kill 8 suspected Daesh militants in Sinai
66 views
United CEO calls passenger eviction incident epic mistake
170 views
Americans’ view of Arabs in the US
1171 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR