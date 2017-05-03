  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Libyan premier, rival general in UAE for ‘mediation’ talks

Middle-East

Libyan premier, rival general in UAE for ‘mediation’ talks

The Associated Press |
Faiez Mustafa Serraj (L) and Gen. Khalifa Hifter. (Agencies)

DUBAI: The prime minister of Libya’s UN-backed government and a powerful rival general met Tuesday in the UAE in the latest effort to resolve the country’s long-running conflict.
Libya’s armed forces posted an image on Facebook showing Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter standing next to Prime Minister Fayez Serraj after taking part in surprise talks in Abu Dhabi.
The two men met “a short while ago in Abu Dhabi after Arab and international mediation,” a short caption for the photo said, without elaborating.
Libya TV said the two men agreed on holding presidential and parliamentary elections next year, but it’s unclear how such a vote would be held in the fractured country.
Emirati officials did not immediately comment on the meeting. The UAE’s military is suspected of carrying out airstrikes inside of Libya supporting Hafter and operating out of a base in the country’s east near the border with Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, a close ally of Hafter, is scheduled to visit the UAE on a two-day trip beginning Wednesday. It is unclear if he will be part of any talks. Russia also has sought to cultivate Hafter, who lived for years in the US.
Abdel-Salam Nassiya, a lawmaker based in the western town of Zintan, said one of the main issues dividing Libya’s rival factions is how the country’s military will be structured and commanded in the future.
“We hope this meeting leads to a breakthrough that ends the current political stalemate,” he said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: The prime minister of Libya’s UN-backed government and a powerful rival general met Tuesday in the UAE in the latest effort to resolve the country’s long-running conflict.
Libya’s armed forces posted an image on Facebook showing Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter standing next to Prime Minister Fayez Serraj after taking part in surprise talks in Abu Dhabi.
The two men met “a short while ago in Abu Dhabi after Arab and international mediation,” a short caption for the photo said, without elaborating.
Libya TV said the two men agreed on holding presidential and parliamentary elections next year, but it’s unclear how such a vote would be held in the fractured country.
Emirati officials did not immediately comment on the meeting. The UAE’s military is suspected of carrying out airstrikes inside of Libya supporting Hafter and operating out of a base in the country’s east near the border with Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, a close ally of Hafter, is scheduled to visit the UAE on a two-day trip beginning Wednesday. It is unclear if he will be part of any talks. Russia also has sought to cultivate Hafter, who lived for years in the US.
Abdel-Salam Nassiya, a lawmaker based in the western town of Zintan, said one of the main issues dividing Libya’s rival factions is how the country’s military will be structured and commanded in the future.
“We hope this meeting leads to a breakthrough that ends the current political stalemate,” he said.

Tags: Libya Tripoli Muammar Qaddafi Dubai UAE Benghazi

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Palestinian Authority cautiously welcomes softening of Hamas stance on Israel

JEDDAH: “Issuing statements to appease this party or that is not enough,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh,...

Palestinians have low expectations for the Abbas-Trump meeting

AMMAN: The visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the White House Wednesday has done...

Palestinian Authority cautiously welcomes softening of Hamas stance on Israel
Palestinians have low expectations for the Abbas-Trump meeting
US general told Turkey of concerns about airstrikes in Syria, Iraq
Libyan premier, rival general in UAE for ‘mediation’ talks
Daesh attack on displaced in Syria kills nearly 40
Egypt tribesmen kill 8 suspected Daesh militants in Sinai
Latest News
Palestinian Authority cautiously welcomes softening of Hamas stance on Israel
23 views
Arab News panel at AMF examines solutions to Mideast’s image problem
18 views
Media has ‘responsibility to spread tolerance,’ UAE minister says
5 views
Can art save print media? Award-winning newspaper designer thinks so
4 views
Palestinians have low expectations for the Abbas-Trump meeting
10 views
US general told Turkey of concerns about airstrikes in Syria, Iraq
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR