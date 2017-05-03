  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?

Offbeat

Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?

Arab News |
The first lady – or whoever runs her official personal account @MelaniaTrump – liked a tweet by blogger Andy Ostroy. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: Twitter users have been left confused after US First Lady Melania Trump liked a tweet Tuesday that implies a failing relationship between her and President Donald Trump.
The first lady – or whoever runs her official personal account @MelaniaTrump – liked a tweet by blogger Andy Ostroy.
“Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump,” he tweeted late Tuesday.

The tweet could be seen in the “likes” section of Melania Trump’s Twitter account but was quickly deleted.

Sharp-eyed Twitter users, however, did not let it slip and have shared a host of reactions and tongue-in-cheek offers of help to the first lady.
Some were taken aback.

While others offered help.

Others did not fail to see the funny side.

 

Related Articles

DUBAI: Twitter users have been left confused after US First Lady Melania Trump liked a tweet Tuesday that implies a failing relationship between her and President Donald Trump.
The first lady – or whoever runs her official personal account @MelaniaTrump – liked a tweet by blogger Andy Ostroy.
“Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump,” he tweeted late Tuesday.

The tweet could be seen in the “likes” section of Melania Trump’s Twitter account but was quickly deleted.

Sharp-eyed Twitter users, however, did not let it slip and have shared a host of reactions and tongue-in-cheek offers of help to the first lady.
Some were taken aback.

While others offered help.

Others did not fail to see the funny side.

 

Tags: Melania Trump Donald Trump United States US Twitter

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?

DUBAI: Twitter users have been left confused after US First Lady Melania Trump liked a tweet...

Fashion spreads wings at 2017 Met Gala

NEW YORK: On a night when celebrities can let loose on their fashion choices, pop princesses and...

Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?
Fashion spreads wings at 2017 Met Gala
Emirati composer seeks answers after US airport detention
After child and separation, Janet Jackson resumes tour
’Nightmare’ Bahamas festival sued for $100 million
Salman, Katrina head to Abu Dhabi for new film
Latest News
Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?
8 views
Suu Kyi rejects UN Myanmar probe
411 views
Thai schoolgirl learns to smile again after teacher assault
467 views
Palestinian Authority cautiously welcomes softening of Hamas stance on Israel
158 views
Arab News panel at AMF examines solutions to Mideast’s image problem
268 views
Media has ‘responsibility to spread tolerance,’ UAE minister says
33 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR