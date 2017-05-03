  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Bomb blast targets foreign forces in Kabul: official

World

Bomb blast targets foreign forces in Kabul: official

Agence France Presse |
Security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 3 , 2017. (AP)
KABUL: A bomb blast targeting a convoy of foreign forces near the US embassy in Kabul Wednesday killed at least three people and wounded 15, officials said, the latest militant attack to rock the Afghan capital.
Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the blast targeted “a convoy of foreign forces passing the area.”
“We are checking the details,” he told AFP. A health ministry spokesman verified the toll, but could not say whether the victims were foreign soldiers or civilians.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came days after the Taliban launched their so-called “spring offensive,” in which they vowed to target international troops.
The annual offensive normally marks the start of the “fighting season,” though this winter the Taliban continued to battle government forces.
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, who visited Kabul last month as the US seeks to craft a new strategy in Afghanistan, warned of “another tough year” in the war-torn country for both foreign troops and local forces.
He would not be drawn, however, on recent calls by NATO commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson for a “few thousand” more troops to break the “stalemate” against the insurgents.
The Afghan conflict is the longest in US history — US-led NATO troops have been at war there since 2001, after the ousting of the Taliban regime for refusing to hand over Osama Bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
The US has around 8,400 troops in the country with about another 5,000 from NATO allies.
KABUL: A bomb blast targeting a convoy of foreign forces near the US embassy in Kabul Wednesday killed at least three people and wounded 15, officials said, the latest militant attack to rock the Afghan capital.
Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the blast targeted “a convoy of foreign forces passing the area.”
“We are checking the details,” he told AFP. A health ministry spokesman verified the toll, but could not say whether the victims were foreign soldiers or civilians.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came days after the Taliban launched their so-called “spring offensive,” in which they vowed to target international troops.
The annual offensive normally marks the start of the “fighting season,” though this winter the Taliban continued to battle government forces.
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, who visited Kabul last month as the US seeks to craft a new strategy in Afghanistan, warned of “another tough year” in the war-torn country for both foreign troops and local forces.
He would not be drawn, however, on recent calls by NATO commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson for a “few thousand” more troops to break the “stalemate” against the insurgents.
The Afghan conflict is the longest in US history — US-led NATO troops have been at war there since 2001, after the ousting of the Taliban regime for refusing to hand over Osama Bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
The US has around 8,400 troops in the country with about another 5,000 from NATO allies.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Bomb blast targets foreign forces in Kabul: official

KABUL: A bomb blast targeting a convoy of foreign forces near the US embassy in Kabul Wednesday...

Suu Kyi rejects UN Myanmar probe

BRUSSELS: Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday rejected a decision by the UN’s rights council to investigate...

Bomb blast targets foreign forces in Kabul: official
Suu Kyi rejects UN Myanmar probe
Thai schoolgirl learns to smile again after teacher assault
Japan’s ‘peace constitution’ under pressure at 70
Beijing welcomes ASEAN summit declaration on South China Sea
Swiss govt: Threat of extremist attacks ‘remains at heightened level’
Latest News
Bomb blast targets foreign forces in Kabul: official
Apple’s dilemma: what to do with $256 bn cash pile
36 views
Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?
119 views
Suu Kyi rejects UN Myanmar probe
675 views
Thai schoolgirl learns to smile again after teacher assault
825 views
Palestinian Authority cautiously welcomes softening of Hamas stance on Israel
212 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR