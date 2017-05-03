  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Top zany baby names as Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne name new son ‘Bear’

Offbeat

Top zany baby names as Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne name new son ‘Bear’

Arab News |
Former One Direction star Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole welcomed their son into the world five weeks ago. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: Former One Direction star Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole welcomed their son into the world five weeks ago but have just revealed his name — Bear Payne.
The name, revealed on Tuesday, has received a flurry of commentary online, with TV adventure star Bear Grylls tweeting: “Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne.”
The unusual name choice is not unheard of, however, as both Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone have children named Bear.

The baby is set to join the ranks of children whose famous parents decided to give them less-than-average names – from the funny, to the eyebrow-raising to the downright bizarre.
Moon Unit
1960s rock legend Frank Zappa decided to call his children Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen and he isn’t the only one with zany taste.
Kal-El Coppola
US actor Nicolas Cage, who changed his surname from Coppola to Cage, paid tribute to comic book hero Superman when his son was born in 2005.
The Mirror reported that Cage, at the time, said: “I remembered Superman comics and Kal-El was his original name on Krypton.
“So I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American — it has all three.”
Zowie Bowie
Musician David Bowie called his son Zowie when he was born in 1971.
However, at 18, he opted for the name “Duncan” and has stuck with it ever since.
Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Oliver
British TV chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools named their burgeoning brood Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Oliver.

Kingston James, Zuma Nesta Rock and Apollo Bowie Flynn
Singer and The Voice judge Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale chose a mouthful of names for their sons, including Nesta, which was one of Bob Marley’s middle names and means “messenger.”

Gx @nbcthevoice #takeyourkidtowork #zuma #kingston

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Related Articles

DUBAI: Former One Direction star Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole welcomed their son into the world five weeks ago but have just revealed his name — Bear Payne.
The name, revealed on Tuesday, has received a flurry of commentary online, with TV adventure star Bear Grylls tweeting: “Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne.”
The unusual name choice is not unheard of, however, as both Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone have children named Bear.

The baby is set to join the ranks of children whose famous parents decided to give them less-than-average names – from the funny, to the eyebrow-raising to the downright bizarre.
Moon Unit
1960s rock legend Frank Zappa decided to call his children Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen and he isn’t the only one with zany taste.
Kal-El Coppola
US actor Nicolas Cage, who changed his surname from Coppola to Cage, paid tribute to comic book hero Superman when his son was born in 2005.
The Mirror reported that Cage, at the time, said: “I remembered Superman comics and Kal-El was his original name on Krypton.
“So I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American — it has all three.”
Zowie Bowie
Musician David Bowie called his son Zowie when he was born in 1971.
However, at 18, he opted for the name “Duncan” and has stuck with it ever since.
Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Oliver
British TV chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools named their burgeoning brood Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Oliver.

Kingston James, Zuma Nesta Rock and Apollo Bowie Flynn
Singer and The Voice judge Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale chose a mouthful of names for their sons, including Nesta, which was one of Bob Marley’s middle names and means “messenger.”

Gx @nbcthevoice #takeyourkidtowork #zuma #kingston

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Tags: Cheryl Cole Liam Payne children family baby names Jamie Oliver Gwen Stefani David Bowie

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

British PM scorned for ‘awkward’ chip eating photos

DUBAI: There is little that is more quintessentially British than tucking into a cone of chips...

Toddler in China survives being run over by 2 SUVs in viral video

XICHANG: Video of a toddler who survived being run over by two sport utility vehicles in...

British PM scorned for ‘awkward’ chip eating photos
Toddler in China survives being run over by 2 SUVs in viral video
Top zany baby names as Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne name new son ‘Bear’
Did Melania Trump just troll her husband on Twitter?
Fashion spreads wings at 2017 Met Gala
Emirati composer seeks answers after US airport detention
Latest News
Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide
8 views
Thomas torches Wizards with career-high 53 points; Warriors rip Jazz
6 views
Jazz and Weber in a two-way tie for lead at MENA Tour’s MahaSamutr Masters
44 views
FIA Jordan Rally starts with super special stage at Dead Sea
4 views
Expendabowls notch second perfect grand slam
4 views
Poll: Young Arabs turn away from the US toward Russia
641 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR