Top zany baby names as Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne name new son ‘Bear’

DUBAI: Former One Direction star Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole welcomed their son into the world five weeks ago but have just revealed his name — Bear Payne.

The name, revealed on Tuesday, has received a flurry of commentary online, with TV adventure star Bear Grylls tweeting: “Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne.”

The unusual name choice is not unheard of, however, as both Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone have children named Bear.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

The baby is set to join the ranks of children whose famous parents decided to give them less-than-average names – from the funny, to the eyebrow-raising to the downright bizarre.

Moon Unit

1960s rock legend Frank Zappa decided to call his children Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen and he isn’t the only one with zany taste.

Kal-El Coppola

US actor Nicolas Cage, who changed his surname from Coppola to Cage, paid tribute to comic book hero Superman when his son was born in 2005.

The Mirror reported that Cage, at the time, said: “I remembered Superman comics and Kal-El was his original name on Krypton.

“So I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American — it has all three.”

Zowie Bowie

Musician David Bowie called his son Zowie when he was born in 1971.

However, at 18, he opted for the name “Duncan” and has stuck with it ever since.

Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Oliver

British TV chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools named their burgeoning brood Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket Oliver.



Singer and The Voice judge Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale chose a mouthful of names for their sons, including Nesta, which was one of Bob Marley’s middle names and means “messenger.”