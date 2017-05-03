British PM scorned for ‘awkward’ chip eating photos

DUBAI: There is little that is more quintessentially British than tucking into a cone of chips while visiting the seaside, but Prime Minister Theresa May is being ridiculed by the media for pulling faces while eating them during a campaign visit to Cornwall.

Pictured while canvasing for support in Mevagissey, May was photographed looking as though she had never eaten chips, or French fries, before and the snaps are being laughed at online.

“Our Prime Minister cannot eat a chip without displaying utter contempt for everything a chip is and everything a chip stands for,” The Independent wrote Tuesday under the headline “Theresa May eating chips is even more awkward than you’d imagine.”

The Guardian even asked whether the incident was 2017’s “bacon sandwich,” referring to the now iconic image of politician Ed Miliband attempting to eat a bacon sandwich during the 2015 election campaign.

The image, which shows Miliband in a less-than-flattering light, made the front page of the Sun newspaper the day before the election.



Save our bacon: Keep Ed and his porkies OUT http://t.co/PFHOKe4eOi pic.twitter.com/8I2it1m20n — The Sun (@TheSun) May 6, 2015

how does Theresa May manage to look so constantly annoyed, I mean she's eating chips there, chips are happy food, come on pic.twitter.com/7S7y9rkq3h — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 2, 2017

Fast forward to 2017 and Twitter users are rubbing salt on the wound as they poke fun as May’s chip debacle.