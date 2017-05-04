Xpress Money launches initiative for OFWs to help abandoned children

Xpress Money, a money transfer company, has launched a campaign to transform the lives of abandoned children in the Philippines on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The campaign — Mother’s Day for Kids without Mothers — has been launched by Xpress Money as part of its CSR platform HOPE, in collaboration with Virlanie Foundation in the Philippines.

The objective is to bring the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) together to give these abandoned kids a better future.

Through May 14, Xpress Money will contribute a part of the OFWs’ remittance fee to the cause. Since Xpress Money is present in 160 countries, it is in a position to reach out to OFWs across these countries and make a difference to the lives of these children.

The outcome of the campaign will see Xpress Money transforming the lives of the chosen few by providing them with food, shelter and quality education in the long term.

“Mother’s Day is a very important occasion in the Philippines. At Xpress Money, we want to mark the day by bringing together the overseas Filipino communities in solidarity with vulnerable children who don’t have mothers to celebrate with,” said Ashwin Gedam, vice president of global marketing at Xpress Money

Gedam added: “For every remittance to the Philippines, Xpress Money will make a contribution to transform the lives of these children. Community outreach is a very important part of Xpress Money’s core values, and we believe this campaign will help us make a tangible difference to young, underprivileged lives.”

The initiative will also raise funds for a Mother’s Day feast for the children of the Virlanie Foundation in Manila. By visiting www.xpressmoney.com/hope, anyone can nominate a woman residing in Manila to spend a few hours on Mother’s Day with these children, deprived of motherly love.

According to some published reports, the Philippines has over 1.8 million abandoned children who live on the streets. This is nearly 1 percent of the country’s entire population. Due to poverty, natural disasters and neglect, many children are abandoned and left to fend for themselves. A majority of these children end up becoming victims of abuse, drugs, crime, exploitation, starvation and disease.

