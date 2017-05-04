Gap in Americans’ knowledge of Arab world shows opportunity for dialogue: Diplomat

DUBAI: A vast gap in Americans’ knowledge about the Middle East and Africa, as revealed in a recent Arab News/YouGov poll, illustrates both an opportunity and need for more dialogue, a US diplomat said.

“The Arab Image in the US” poll, conducted March 17-21, found that 65 percent of respondents admitted to knowing little about the Arab World, with 30 percent having no interest in understanding the region further.

The survey of 2,057 people in the US revealed an alarming US “knowledge gap” about the Middle East and North Africa, with eight in 10 of those polled unable to point out the region on a map.

More than a fifth of respondents said Agrabah — the fictional city from “Aladdin” — is a real part of the Arab world. An even higher proportion — 38 percent — would be happy with a US travel ban on citizens of Agrabah should they be proven a threat.

Richard Buangan, the managing director for international media at the US Department of State, told Arab News that this marked an opportunity for further dialogue.

“I see this as a real opportunity, where we can do more to improve the relationship that we already have,” he said.

“Obviously there has to be more of a dialogue. And I think this is where public diplomacy and cultural exchanges come in.”

“It shows us where we need to focus our efforts in the next few years, to create meaningful opportunities where our two peoples can come together… With respect to Americans knowing more about the Middle East and the Arab world knowing more about America, that’s obviously something we’re very serious (about).”

The diplomat, who spoke at this week’s Arab Media Forum in Dubai, described how digital technology and social media has “changed the way we do business” in diplomacy.

“The power of social media, Twitter in particular, has given us the opportunity to speak authentically, and speak with a real voice,” he said.

“And yes, President Trump is a big fan of Twitter. And I think that any citizen that is able to have access Twitter can see first-hand what he thinks about certain issues. There’s no filter, it’s unfettered. And I think there’s a real authenticity there that people appreciate.”

