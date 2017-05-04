AMF concludes with the presentation of the Arab Journalism Awards

DUBAI: The winners of the Arab Journalism Award 2017 were announced on Tuesday, at the culmination of the 16th Arab Media Forum in Dubai.

The awards honored 17 outstanding Arab journalists from daily newspapers, magazines, online web portals and media organizations from the Arab world.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum honored Ghassan Charbel, the editor in chief of Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, with the Media Personality of the Year award. Asharq Al-Awsat is the sister newspaper to Arab News.

Sheikh Maktoum also honored prominent Emirati journalist and writer Nasser Al-Taheri with the Best Column Award and the Saudi Sabq electronic newspaper with the Smart Journalism Category Award.

The award ceremony started with a short video about the recent key global events.

Tunisian singer Latifa and Lotfi Bouchnaq performed a song about the current issues facing the Arab world, with lyrics by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

This year, the award’s General Secretariat received over 5,900 submissions by journalists competing from across the Arab world.

Other winners include Imad Abdul Hamid from Al-Bayan newspaper, who picked up the Investigative Reporting Award, and Amjad Rasmi from Asharq Al-Awsat, who was given the Outstanding Cartoonist Award.

