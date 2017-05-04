Arab News gala honors Othman Al-Omeir as a pioneer in international Arab journalism

  • Search form

ARAB NEWS |
Faisal J. Abbas, editor in chief of Arab News, described the newspaper’s quest to be more digital and more global.
Stephan Shakespeare, CEO of YouGov, also attended and spoke at the event. (AN)
Othman Al-Omeir accepts his honor surrounded by former colleagues Mohammad Al Tunisi, Ghassan Charbel, Khaled Almaeena, NadimKotaish and Samar Abdul Malak.
Among the attendees were Kerry McLaren, head of omnibus at YouGov, Laura Chiabi, head of research at MBC and Alex Hawari, co-founder of MediaQuest.
DUBAI: The legendary Arab journalist Othman Al-Omeir was on Tuesday honored at the first International Media Gala (IMG), organized by Arab News and held in Dubai.
Al-Omeir is the former editor in chief of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper and founder of Elaph, the Arab world’s first online newspaper. He has been working in the media industry for almost 50 years.
His vast achievements in the field were honored at the IMG, held on Tuesday night in partnership with the Arab Media Forum (AMF), publisher Mediaquest, and polling company YouGov.
Faisal J. Abbas, the editor in chief of Arab News, praised Al-Omeir’s “immense, and ongoing contribution to journalism.”
Al-Omeir, who was born in 1950 in Riyadh, started his career in journalism as a junior sports correspondent for a Saudi newspaper. He quickly established a name for himself and in 1980 was named editor in chief of Al-Yaum newspaper, becoming the youngest editor in chief in the history of Saudi Arabia.
He also held various posts at Al-Jazirah newspaper, as well as editor in chief of Al-Majalla magazine and Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. In 2001, he set up Elaph.com, which quickly became one of the leading Arabic news portals.
Al-Omeir has interviewed many world leaders including former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
At the International Media Gala (IMG), Al-Omeir was presented with an award and illustration by Arab News’ resident cartoonist Mohammed Al-Rayes.
The event was attended by top names in the Middle East and international media industry such as Ali Hudaithi, deputy chairman of MBC, Sam Barnett CEO of MBC, Julian Hawari, co-founder of MediaQuest, Gisele Pettyfer, vice chairmen of UAE’s Falcon and Associates, CNN’s Becky Anderson, CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, Asharq Al-Awsat’s Editor in Chief Ghassan Charbel and colleagues from Al Arabiya, AFP, Reuters, Sky News Arabia as well as diplomats and representatives of the British and US governments. Abbas explained to guests Arab News’ quest to go more digital and more global.
He was introduced to the stage by Frank Kane, Arab News’ senior business columnist. Stephan Shakespeare, CEO of polling company YouGov, also spoke at the event.

