Crown prince attends ‘Tufan 7’ exercise, graduation ceremony of Border Guard cadets

JEDDAH: The “Tufan 7” exercise and the graduation ceremony of 6,021 Border Guard graduates were held on Wednesday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, at the Mohammed bin Naif Academy for Maritime Sciences and Security in Jeddah.

Taking part in the exercise, which simulated action taken to deter terrorist attacks against vital sites and important islands, were marine and land border units, newly introduced and managed based on a new operational concept, as well as several security planes from the Interior Ministry.

Prince Naif was accompanied to the event by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, adviser to the minister of interior; they were received by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah, deputy commander for security affairs of the Emirate of Makkah Region, Border Guard Director General Maj. Gen. Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi and senior Border Guard officials.

Al-Balawi said integrated border security involves the collaboration of security officers from land and maritime facilities, which greatly contributes to securing the stability of the country, vital to preserving the national identity, developing the economy and protecting its resources.

He added that securing the northern border, as per the instructions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the marine development project and the integrated security project are proof of the country’s capability to enhance border security.

The graduates followed, among others, the International Law Enforcement at Sea course, in which trainees from 15 countries participated, and the amended Code of Practice to the Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts, hosted by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the International Maritime Organization.

Al-Balawi highlighted the female participation in the training; 52 female security inspectors received training this year during the security training course for border guard inspectors.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, officials from the Ministry of Interior, both civilian and military, military leaders and leaders of the security apparatus, members of the diplomatic corps in the Kingdom and leaders of border guards from neighboring countries.

