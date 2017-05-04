  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Crown prince attends ‘Tufan 7’ exercise, graduation ceremony of Border Guard cadets

Saudi Arabia

Crown prince attends ‘Tufan 7’ exercise, graduation ceremony of Border Guard cadets

MOHAMMAD AL-SULAMI |
Saudi Border Guard cadets attend their graduation ceremony at the Mohammed bin Naif Academy for Maritime Sciences and Security in Jeddah on Wednesday. (AN photos) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif attends ‘Tufan 7’ exercise and the graduation ceremony in Jeddah on Wednesday.
JEDDAH: The “Tufan 7” exercise and the graduation ceremony of 6,021 Border Guard graduates were held on Wednesday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, at the Mohammed bin Naif Academy for Maritime Sciences and Security in Jeddah.
Taking part in the exercise, which simulated action taken to deter terrorist attacks against vital sites and important islands, were marine and land border units, newly introduced and managed based on a new operational concept, as well as several security planes from the Interior Ministry.
Prince Naif was accompanied to the event by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, adviser to the minister of interior; they were received by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah, deputy commander for security affairs of the Emirate of Makkah Region, Border Guard Director General Maj. Gen. Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi and senior Border Guard officials.
Al-Balawi said integrated border security involves the collaboration of security officers from land and maritime facilities, which greatly contributes to securing the stability of the country, vital to preserving the national identity, developing the economy and protecting its resources.
He added that securing the northern border, as per the instructions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the marine development project and the integrated security project are proof of the country’s capability to enhance border security.
The graduates followed, among others, the International Law Enforcement at Sea course, in which trainees from 15 countries participated, and the amended Code of Practice to the Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts, hosted by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the International Maritime Organization.
Al-Balawi highlighted the female participation in the training; 52 female security inspectors received training this year during the security training course for border guard inspectors.
The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, officials from the Ministry of Interior, both civilian and military, military leaders and leaders of the security apparatus, members of the diplomatic corps in the Kingdom and leaders of border guards from neighboring countries.
JEDDAH: The “Tufan 7” exercise and the graduation ceremony of 6,021 Border Guard graduates were held on Wednesday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, at the Mohammed bin Naif Academy for Maritime Sciences and Security in Jeddah.
Taking part in the exercise, which simulated action taken to deter terrorist attacks against vital sites and important islands, were marine and land border units, newly introduced and managed based on a new operational concept, as well as several security planes from the Interior Ministry.
Prince Naif was accompanied to the event by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, adviser to the minister of interior; they were received by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah, deputy commander for security affairs of the Emirate of Makkah Region, Border Guard Director General Maj. Gen. Awad bin Eid Al-Balawi and senior Border Guard officials.
Al-Balawi said integrated border security involves the collaboration of security officers from land and maritime facilities, which greatly contributes to securing the stability of the country, vital to preserving the national identity, developing the economy and protecting its resources.
He added that securing the northern border, as per the instructions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the marine development project and the integrated security project are proof of the country’s capability to enhance border security.
The graduates followed, among others, the International Law Enforcement at Sea course, in which trainees from 15 countries participated, and the amended Code of Practice to the Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts, hosted by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the International Maritime Organization.
Al-Balawi highlighted the female participation in the training; 52 female security inspectors received training this year during the security training course for border guard inspectors.
The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, officials from the Ministry of Interior, both civilian and military, military leaders and leaders of the security apparatus, members of the diplomatic corps in the Kingdom and leaders of border guards from neighboring countries.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Crown prince attends ‘Tufan 7’ exercise, graduation ceremony of Border Guard cadets

JEDDAH: The “Tufan 7” exercise and the graduation ceremony of 6,021 Border Guard graduates were...

Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz passes away at 90

JEDDAH: Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the Allegiance Council died Wednesday, the royal...

Crown prince attends ‘Tufan 7’ exercise, graduation ceremony of Border Guard cadets
Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz passes away at 90
UNESCO forum in Riyadh focuses on youth participation
Saudi Arabia to establish world-class orchestra for entertainment
Saudi-Qatari council eager to preserve the stability of Arab, Muslim countries
No room for dialogue with Iran: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Latest News
Not welcome: Japan tough to crack for refugees
21 views
Trump to ease political restrictions against US religious groups
15 views
US House votes Thursday on Obamacare repeal: officials
72 views
WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’
412 views
Arab News gala honors Othman Al-Omeir as a pioneer in international Arab journalism
50 views
Trump throws his hat into Mideast peace process ring
503 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR