  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’

Media

WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’

Arab News |
A WhatsApp logo is seen behind a phone that is logged on to Facebook in the central Bosnian town of Zenica. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc., suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
“Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,” WhatsApp said in an e-mail late Wednesday afternoon.
WhatsApp was down in parts of the Middle East, India, Canada, the United States and Brazil. It affected people who use the service on Apple Inc’s iOS operating system, Alphabet Inc.’s Android and Microsoft Corp’s Windows mobile OS.
In Saudi Arabia, reports of users complaining about the service outage started at midnight. It was back at about 4 a.m.
Many users switched to Twitter to vent their frustrations. Immediately after the service was back, WhatsApp users also triumphantly announced it on Twitter.


In Brazil, where the professional class relies heavily on the messaging service, WhatsApp was down for about two and a half hours. Many users switched to rival system Telegram, which has picked up millions of customers in Brazil after two previous WhatsApp outages resulting from court orders.
WhatsApp’s is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries. The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

(With Reuters)

Related Articles

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc., suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
“Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,” WhatsApp said in an e-mail late Wednesday afternoon.
WhatsApp was down in parts of the Middle East, India, Canada, the United States and Brazil. It affected people who use the service on Apple Inc’s iOS operating system, Alphabet Inc.’s Android and Microsoft Corp’s Windows mobile OS.
In Saudi Arabia, reports of users complaining about the service outage started at midnight. It was back at about 4 a.m.
Many users switched to Twitter to vent their frustrations. Immediately after the service was back, WhatsApp users also triumphantly announced it on Twitter.


In Brazil, where the professional class relies heavily on the messaging service, WhatsApp was down for about two and a half hours. Many users switched to rival system Telegram, which has picked up millions of customers in Brazil after two previous WhatsApp outages resulting from court orders.
WhatsApp’s is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries. The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

(With Reuters)
Tags: WhatsApp Twitter Telegram

Comments

MORE FROM Media

WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc., suffered a widespread global...

Arab News gala honors Othman Al-Omeir as a pioneer in international Arab journalism

DUBAI: The legendary Arab journalist Othman Al-Omeir was on Tuesday honored at the first...

WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’
Arab News gala honors Othman Al-Omeir as a pioneer in international Arab journalism
Spam campaign targets Google users with malicious link
AMF concludes with the presentation of the Arab Journalism Awards
Gap in Americans’ knowledge of Arab world shows opportunity for dialogue: Diplomat
WhatsApp is down and users are distraught
Latest News
Racism scars European football with sanctions still often weak
5 views
May takes tough Brexit stance as UK holds local elections
16 views
Syrian armed opposition to return to Astana peace talks: RIA
46 views
Iraqi forces open new front against Daesh in Mosul, commander says
97 views
Real-life ‘Rocky’ gets his moment on-screen
121 views
Not welcome: Japan tough to crack for refugees
249 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR