  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Iraqi forces open new front against Daesh in Mosul, commander says

World

Iraqi forces open new front against Daesh in Mosul, commander says

Reuters |
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) soldier is seen during a battle between CTS and Daesh militants in western Mosul, Iraq, April 25, 2017. (Reuters)

BAGHDAD: Iraqi armed forces on Thursday opened a new front against Daesh in Mosul, attacking the militants’ enclave in the city from the northwest, a military commander told Reuters.
Mosul’s wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq’s government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

The airport, railway station and university were all destroyed in the long fight to dislodge Daesh militants from their main Iraqi stronghold.

Iraqi government forces backed by a US-led coalition have now retaken the eastern half of the city — letting regional councilors return for the first time in 2-1/2 years to survey the damage.

“After Mosul is fully liberated, we need a working plan to restore things to the way they were before 2014 when Islamic State took over,” Noureldin Qablan, deputy chairman of the council covering the surrounding Nineveh province, told Reuters.

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: Iraqi armed forces on Thursday opened a new front against Daesh in Mosul, attacking the militants’ enclave in the city from the northwest, a military commander told Reuters.
Mosul’s wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq’s government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

The airport, railway station and university were all destroyed in the long fight to dislodge Daesh militants from their main Iraqi stronghold.

Iraqi government forces backed by a US-led coalition have now retaken the eastern half of the city — letting regional councilors return for the first time in 2-1/2 years to survey the damage.

“After Mosul is fully liberated, we need a working plan to restore things to the way they were before 2014 when Islamic State took over,” Noureldin Qablan, deputy chairman of the council covering the surrounding Nineveh province, told Reuters.

Tags: Iraq Mosul

Comments

MORE FROM World

Iraqi forces open new front against Daesh in Mosul, commander says

BAGHDAD: Iraqi armed forces on Thursday opened a new front against Daesh in Mosul, attacking the...

Not welcome: Japan tough to crack for refugees

TOKYO: It has been a decade since Liliane last saw her little girl. She fled Africa in fear for...

Iraqi forces open new front against Daesh in Mosul, commander says
Not welcome: Japan tough to crack for refugees
Trump to ease political restrictions against US religious groups
US House votes Thursday on Obamacare repeal: officials
Trump throws his hat into Mideast peace process ring
Govt ‘needs a good shutdown,’ frustrated Trump tweets
Latest News
Iraqi forces open new front against Daesh in Mosul, commander says
7 views
Real-life ‘Rocky’ gets his moment on-screen
18 views
Not welcome: Japan tough to crack for refugees
122 views
Trump to ease political restrictions against US religious groups
216 views
US House votes Thursday on Obamacare repeal: officials
138 views
WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’
731 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR