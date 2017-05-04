  • Search form

Russia, Iran, Turkey sign on ‘de-escalation zones’ in Syria

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (L) shakes hands with Russian mediator Alexander Lavrentiev as they attend the fourth round of Syria peace talks in Astana on May 3, 2017. (AFP)

BEIRUT: Turkey, Iran and Russia have signed an agreement calling for the setting up of four “de-escalation zones” in war-torn Syria in the latest attempt to reduce violence in the Arab country.
But as officials form the three countries backing rival sides in the conflict signed the agreement on Thursday at the Syria cease-fire talks in Kazakhstan, some members of the Syrian opposition delegation shouted in protest and walked out of the conference room in Astana, the Kazakh capital.
The opposition has protested Iran’s participation at the conference, accusing it of being a party in the war that’s killed some 400,000 people.
The Kazakhstan agreement calls for setting up four zones in northern, central and southern Syria. However, no details were provided about how violence will be reduced in these areas.

Tags: Syria Astana Peace Talks Russia Iran Turkey

