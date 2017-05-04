  • Search form

MoneyGram 3on3 Championship kicks off in Jeddah

ARAB NEWS |
Organizers with sponsors in a group photo. From left, Jerry Lagrimas, two table committee members, Vice Consul Alex Estomo, MoneyGram's Ahmed Khasawneh, Max Palothorpe, FCBL President Noel Miguel, Willy Cartegena, FCBL Commissioner Robert Jose and FCBL Coordinator Elmer Perez.
JEDDAH: The MoneyGram 3on3 Championship got under way last Friday at the Sheraton Jeddah Hotel Sport Complex basketball court with a large number of teams divided into three divisions participating.
On a busy opening day 11 games were played. New Cabalen Sarawat edged out Haslo Boys 34-33 in the match of the night that went into overtime in the Open Non Rated Division.
Vice Consul Alexander Estomo of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Also present was the representative from MoneyGram Ahmed Khasawneh.
The tournament sponsored by MoneyGram in cooperation with FCBL (Filipino Community Basketball League) and Managing Partner Max Paleothorpe will run for four weeks and the finals set for May 19. Games are played Thursdays and Fridays.
In addition to the Open Non Rated Division are the Open Rated Division and the Juniors Division featuring players from the “Samahan ng mga Kabataan sa Jeddah.”
Cash prizes are at stake for the champion team and runners-up.
In other first round matches in the Open Non Rated, Cabalen Lulu downed AVK Wild Boys 34-31, Ball is Life defeated Mahalikans 51-34 and Kabayan Gents blasted AMI 33-18.
In the lone Open Rated Division match, Redline Diner of Francis Magat crushed KGT of Vhong Poliga 42-22.
Violet had mixed results in Juniors Division, its A team beating Red B 29-17 and B team losing against Yellow B 20-18. In other games in the division, Black B defeated Green B 19-18, Green A downed Yellow A 26-22, Black A won against Gray B 24-15 and Gray A brushed aside Red A 19-12.
