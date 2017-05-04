Halwani, Napico win openers in 1st BASO-TFBL Invitational Basketball

JEDDAH: The much-awaited Filipino community event on the outskirts of Jeddah opened on Friday when the 1st BASO-TFBL Invitational Basketball League was inaugurated at the Al-Sorayai court in Industrial City Phase 1.

A simple but festive opening ceremony preceded the opening twinbill in the tournament that attracted 18 teams from in and around the Industrial City. Al-Sorayai General Manager for Marketing Talal Al-Sorayai made the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to open the tournament organized by a committee of the Basketball Al-Sorayai Organization and Thursday and Friday Basketball League.

The traditional parade of teams highlighted the ceremony. The first trophy to go up for grabs for Best Team in Uniform went to Halwani. Also, raffle draw prizes including the top prize of television set were given away to the delight of the crowd.

Halwani enjoyed a double celebration when it defeated host Al-Sorayai Carpet 84-57 in the first game. Napico downed B-Cola 69-62 in the nightcap.

The 18 teams entered in the Inter-company Bonafide and Mixed Division tournament are: Sorayai, Neproplast, Napico, Halwani, B-Cola by Mahmood Saeed Co., Salem Husni, Jeddah Cable, Mahmood Saeed Jeddah Can makers, Al-Mira Co., RDT-Buddy Team, Boom Panes, Solid North, Abduljadayel Co., Radwa, Lorenzo, Erwin Carpena’s Jeddah Lions-Alshaya Team, Al Tayyar Co. and Tawzea.

The tournament received a big boost from sponsors Western Union and Coffee Cut Salon for men through Lowell Plameras, B-Cola Mahmoood Saeed Co., Jhoven Rellores, Jollibee, Pabolooza by Pablo and Al-Sorayai Carpet.

Supporting the event from the Sorayai management in addition to Talal are Monther Al-Sorayai, Vassilis

Agapitos, Abdulaziz Mahdi, Mutaz Ismirly, Yahya Sharafaldeen, Ali Al-Khatheri and Mutad Fares Sulaimi.

Pablo Nesperos Jr. heads the BASO-TFBL as president with Dick Cruz, whose association IROG (Industrial Referees Officials Group) handles the officiating, as vice president. Wynn Geli is secretary, Abril Mabaril technical sports director and Otie Capili commissioner. Jake Domite and Romeo Agustin took charge of the committee for physical arrangements. The table committee members are Victor Barrion, Bernard Tenorio, Rock Capili, Jessyr Paul Sayre, Abe, Joefe Flores, Joel Jasul and Rod Valenzuela.

JEDDAH: The much-awaited Filipino community event on the outskirts of Jeddah opened on Friday when the 1st BASO-TFBL Invitational Basketball League was inaugurated at the Al-Sorayai court in Industrial City Phase 1.

A simple but festive opening ceremony preceded the opening twinbill in the tournament that attracted 18 teams from in and around the Industrial City. Al-Sorayai General Manager for Marketing Talal Al-Sorayai made the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to open the tournament organized by a committee of the Basketball Al-Sorayai Organization and Thursday and Friday Basketball League.

The traditional parade of teams highlighted the ceremony. The first trophy to go up for grabs for Best Team in Uniform went to Halwani. Also, raffle draw prizes including the top prize of television set were given away to the delight of the crowd.

Halwani enjoyed a double celebration when it defeated host Al-Sorayai Carpet 84-57 in the first game. Napico downed B-Cola 69-62 in the nightcap.

The 18 teams entered in the Inter-company Bonafide and Mixed Division tournament are: Sorayai, Neproplast, Napico, Halwani, B-Cola by Mahmood Saeed Co., Salem Husni, Jeddah Cable, Mahmood Saeed Jeddah Can makers, Al-Mira Co., RDT-Buddy Team, Boom Panes, Solid North, Abduljadayel Co., Radwa, Lorenzo, Erwin Carpena’s Jeddah Lions-Alshaya Team, Al Tayyar Co. and Tawzea.

The tournament received a big boost from sponsors Western Union and Coffee Cut Salon for men through Lowell Plameras, B-Cola Mahmoood Saeed Co., Jhoven Rellores, Jollibee, Pabolooza by Pablo and Al-Sorayai Carpet.

Supporting the event from the Sorayai management in addition to Talal are Monther Al-Sorayai, Vassilis

Agapitos, Abdulaziz Mahdi, Mutaz Ismirly, Yahya Sharafaldeen, Ali Al-Khatheri and Mutad Fares Sulaimi.

Pablo Nesperos Jr. heads the BASO-TFBL as president with Dick Cruz, whose association IROG (Industrial Referees Officials Group) handles the officiating, as vice president. Wynn Geli is secretary, Abril Mabaril technical sports director and Otie Capili commissioner. Jake Domite and Romeo Agustin took charge of the committee for physical arrangements. The table committee members are Victor Barrion, Bernard Tenorio, Rock Capili, Jessyr Paul Sayre, Abe, Joefe Flores, Joel Jasul and Rod Valenzuela.