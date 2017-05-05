  • Search form

Salma Hayek reveals struggle with stage fright

Salma Hayek. (AFP)
Salma Hayek
LOS ANGELES: Salma Hayek gets “really, really bad” stage fright.
The 50-year-old actress of Lebanese descent feels very uncomfortable performing in front of an audience, and if she has to do so, her fears are so debilitating, she is then too “exhausted” to do anything else.
She said: “I suffer from stage fright. No one would know it, but I get it really, really bad. If you take the camera away and put me in front of an audience, I just die.
“Once I get onto the stage, you can’t tell. But then I can’t do anything else the rest of the day because I’m so exhausted.”
Salma wanted to become an actress after watching 1971 musical “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” as the film made her realize “anything is possible.”
She explained to HOLA! USA magazine: “I went to see ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’ and it wasn’t that I said, ‘I want to be an actress,’ but rather, ‘There is a world where anything is possible. There can be a chocolate river. There are no limitations.’ And that’s how I fell in love with film.”
The ‘Frida’ star — who has 9-year-old daughter Valentina — credits becoming a mother with helping her grow as a person and learn a lot about herself.
She said: “Feeling responsible helps you develop as a human being...You learn a lot about yourself when you do something for someone else.”
MOST POPULAR