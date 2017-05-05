  • Search form

  Arab League urges UN to probe 'violations' in Israeli prisons

Arab League urges UN to probe ‘violations’ in Israeli prisons

AFP |
Palestinians hold flag and posters bearing portraits of Palestinian leader and prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah in support of him and other prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails on April 24, 2017. (AFP / ABBAS MOMANI)

CAIRO: The Arab League called Thursday on the UN to open an international inquiry into “violations” against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails as some inmates enter their third week of hunger strikes.
The pan-Arab body “invites the UN and its relevant specialized agencies to send an international commission of inquiry to Israeli prisons,” representatives said in a resolution adopted Thursday.
The commission would “view the violations being committed against the prisoners of war,” and to press international actors to compel Israel to abide by the Geneva convention.
The move came as about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners are fasting in a protest launched on April 17 by jailed leader Marwan Barghouti demanding improved conditions including family visits, better medical care and phone access.
Those taking part are ingesting only water and salt. It is unclear how many have been on strike for the full period as some of the original participants have since pulled out while others appeared to have joined.
The Arab League also demanded all “relevant international institutions and bodies” to “intervene immediately and urgently to compel the Israeli government to apply international humanitarian law,” according to the resolution.
It “condemned the Israeli occupation authorities in their ongoing detention of thousands of Palestinian prisoners... including children, women, and political leaders and elected representatives.”

