  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons

World

Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons

AFP |
A third Turkish national has been arrested in Malaysia, his lawyer said Friday. (File photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: A third Turkish national has been arrested in Malaysia, his lawyer said Friday, after two others were taken into custody this week on suspicion of funding Daesh.
Turkish academic Ismet Ozcelik was arrested Thursday, his lawyer Rosli Dahlan told AFP, adding that no official reasons were provided by authorities.
Local media reported national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar as saying the Turk was arrested because he posed a threat to national security.
No further details were given.
Ismet was initially arrested in December for allegedly assaulting an immigration official but freed on bail in January.
On Tuesday, two Turkish nationals Turgay Karaman and Ihsan Aslan were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, which allows police to detain them for 28 days, in a move that raised concerns about Malaysia acting on possible pressure from Ankara.
Turkey’s state-run news agency has said the pair were linked to a US-based preacher accused of organizing a failed coup last year.
But Malaysia’s deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday that the country’s anti-terrorism police unit had been investigating the two men, along with a number of others, for “spreading, influencing and funding” Daesh activities.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s government has detained or sacked tens of thousands of people under a state of emergency imposed after last year’s failed coup.
The crackdown focuses on alleged supporters of preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed for the failed putsch.
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, criticized local authorities for a lack of transparency.
“The Malaysian government has an obligation... to explain what is going on,” he told AFP.
Police chief Khalid denied claims that the authorities were acting on Turkey’s request.
“We have our own laws to protect national security. We have the right to determine who we want to arrest and detain,” he was quoted as saying in the Malay Mail Online.
“Anyone who threatens our national security is not welcomed here.”

Related Articles

KUALA LUMPUR: A third Turkish national has been arrested in Malaysia, his lawyer said Friday, after two others were taken into custody this week on suspicion of funding Daesh.
Turkish academic Ismet Ozcelik was arrested Thursday, his lawyer Rosli Dahlan told AFP, adding that no official reasons were provided by authorities.
Local media reported national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar as saying the Turk was arrested because he posed a threat to national security.
No further details were given.
Ismet was initially arrested in December for allegedly assaulting an immigration official but freed on bail in January.
On Tuesday, two Turkish nationals Turgay Karaman and Ihsan Aslan were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, which allows police to detain them for 28 days, in a move that raised concerns about Malaysia acting on possible pressure from Ankara.
Turkey’s state-run news agency has said the pair were linked to a US-based preacher accused of organizing a failed coup last year.
But Malaysia’s deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday that the country’s anti-terrorism police unit had been investigating the two men, along with a number of others, for “spreading, influencing and funding” Daesh activities.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s government has detained or sacked tens of thousands of people under a state of emergency imposed after last year’s failed coup.
The crackdown focuses on alleged supporters of preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed for the failed putsch.
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, criticized local authorities for a lack of transparency.
“The Malaysian government has an obligation... to explain what is going on,” he told AFP.
Police chief Khalid denied claims that the authorities were acting on Turkey’s request.
“We have our own laws to protect national security. We have the right to determine who we want to arrest and detain,” he was quoted as saying in the Malay Mail Online.
“Anyone who threatens our national security is not welcomed here.”

Tags: Malaysia Turkey Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM World

Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons

KUALA LUMPUR: A third Turkish national has been arrested in Malaysia, his lawyer said Friday,...

German ‘refugee’ soldier case lays bare asylum chaos

BERLIN: The bizarre case of a German soldier who registered as a Syrian refugee has exposed...

Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons
German ‘refugee’ soldier case lays bare asylum chaos
Trump meets Australia’s Turnbull, says spat ‘all worked out’
Students sue over suspensions for ‘liking’ racist posts
Hacking arrest, fake news in tense French presidential race
US House repeals Obamacare; bill faces higher hurdles in Senate
Latest News
Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons
4 views
Large Chinese-made passenger jet due to make maiden flight
51 views
Saudi Arabia says Trump visit to enhance cooperation in fighting extremism
53 views
German ‘refugee’ soldier case lays bare asylum chaos
25 views
Afghan beauty parlors are a sanctuary for city women
187 views
Trump meets Australia’s Turnbull, says spat ‘all worked out’
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR