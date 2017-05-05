  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • India’s top court upholds death penalty in 2012 Delhi gang rape case

World

India’s top court upholds death penalty in 2012 Delhi gang rape case

Reuters |
This file photograph taken on December 22, 2012, shows Indian demonstrators shouting slogans during a protest calling for better safety for women following the rape of a student, in front of the Government Secretariat and Presidential Palace in New Delhi. (AFP)

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday upheld death sentences against four men who fatally gang raped a woman on board a bus in 2012, a crime that sparked widespread protests and drew international attention over violence against women.
“It’s a barbaric crime and it has shaken the society’s conscience,” Justice R. Banumathi told a packed courtroom as the three-judge Supreme Court panel threw out an appeal on behalf of the defendants.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday upheld death sentences against four men who fatally gang raped a woman on board a bus in 2012, a crime that sparked widespread protests and drew international attention over violence against women.
“It’s a barbaric crime and it has shaken the society’s conscience,” Justice R. Banumathi told a packed courtroom as the three-judge Supreme Court panel threw out an appeal on behalf of the defendants.

Tags: India women rape gang rape

Comments

MORE FROM World

German airport offers prayer booth in 65 languages

BERLIN: Feeling nervous before your flight? Travelers at one German airport can now receive...

UN rights investigator angers Philippines with visit

MANILA: The United Nations’ special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings condemned Friday the...

German airport offers prayer booth in 65 languages
UN rights investigator angers Philippines with visit
India’s top court upholds death penalty in 2012 Delhi gang rape case
French more polarized, extreme than other Europeans, poll suggests
Civilians killed in gunfight on Afghanistan-Pakistan border
Obama endorses Macron in France's presidential runoff
Latest News
Barca’s Neymar ordered to stand trial for corruption
2 views
German airport offers prayer booth in 65 languages
31 views
Djokovic splits with coaches in bid to return to top
4 views
England crushes Ireland to win 1st ODI
4 views
Pressure mounting on BCCI to name India Champions Trophy squad
117 views
Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot
256 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR