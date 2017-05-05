Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover

DUBAI: Vogue India is facing backlash online after it featured American super model Kendall Jenner on its 10th anniversary cover.

The May issue of the magazine was guest edited by Mario Testino and also features Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Katrina Kaif.

Indian social media users, however, are unhappy with the choice of an American model for the cover of the issue.

“I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that should’ve got it,” one user tweeted.

I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that should've got it. pic.twitter.com/GvVp0jxazq — M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) May 3, 2017

Others also took to Twitter to share their views.

But like pls lmk why Kendall Jenner is on the cover of Vogue INDIA??? It's fine...there are only a couple billion brown people in the world — Jyothy Thomas (@jyothy_thomas) May 4, 2017

Kendall Jenner is the face of Vogue India's 10th anniversary edition. No Indian model was available I assume? https://t.co/lYIOfk753p — Aisha Saeed (@aishacs) May 4, 2017

WHY THE HELL IS KENDALL JENNER THE FACE OF VOGUE INDIA. THERE ARE SO MANY BEAUTIFUL INDIAN WOMEN OUT THERE AND YOU CHOOSE HER?!?!?!?! — Lajja Majmundar (@lajja_majmundar) May 3, 2017

Jenner was recently embroiled in another advertising scandal when Pepsi was forced to pull an advert featuring the Kardashian-related star after it sparked social media outrage.