  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover

Fashion

Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover

Arab News |
Vogue India is facing backlash online after it features American super model Kendall Jenner. (Photo courtesy: Vogue India)

DUBAI: Vogue India is facing backlash online after it featured American super model Kendall Jenner on its 10th anniversary cover.
The May issue of the magazine was guest edited by Mario Testino and also features Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Katrina Kaif.
Indian social media users, however, are unhappy with the choice of an American model for the cover of the issue.
“I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that should’ve got it,” one user tweeted.

Others also took to Twitter to share their views.

Jenner was recently embroiled in another advertising scandal when Pepsi was forced to pull an advert featuring the Kardashian-related star after it sparked social media outrage.

 

Related Articles

DUBAI: Vogue India is facing backlash online after it featured American super model Kendall Jenner on its 10th anniversary cover.
The May issue of the magazine was guest edited by Mario Testino and also features Bollywood stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Katrina Kaif.
Indian social media users, however, are unhappy with the choice of an American model for the cover of the issue.
“I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that should’ve got it,” one user tweeted.

Others also took to Twitter to share their views.

Jenner was recently embroiled in another advertising scandal when Pepsi was forced to pull an advert featuring the Kardashian-related star after it sparked social media outrage.

 

Tags: Vogue India India Vogue Kendall Jenner

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot

DUBAI: Social media users are mocking Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for GQ Style due to some of...

Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover

DUBAI: Vogue India is facing backlash online after it featured American super model Kendall...

Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot
Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover
Afghan beauty parlors are a sanctuary for city women
Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
‘Hot felon’ reportedly deported from UK after landing for fashion shoot
LaLaQueen bags lure fashionistas in a big way
Latest News
Barca’s Neymar ordered to stand trial for corruption
6 views
German airport offers prayer booth in 65 languages
48 views
Djokovic splits with coaches in bid to return to top
18 views
England crushes Ireland to win 1st ODI
6 views
Pressure mounting on BCCI to name India Champions Trophy squad
137 views
Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot
288 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR