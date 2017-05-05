Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot

DUBAI: Social media users are mocking Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for GQ Style due to some of the bizarre poses the Hollywood actor pulled.

The feature included Pitt touring America’s National Parks and was shot by celebrity photographer Chris McGinley.



Mood. #Everglades Take nothing but pictures. Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time. #BradPitt A post shared by m c g i n l e y s t u d i o (@ryanmcginleystudios) on May 3, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Brad Pitt in his latest role as a fallopian tube here pic.twitter.com/Ts0pw9r7mZ — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 3, 2017

"Brad Pitt" went tumbling down National Parks for GQ magazine shoot. The photos actually look like he took the Hillary pavement challenge pic.twitter.com/egk9G6eCRn — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) May 3, 2017

GQ photographer: imagine you're a worm, right? and a bird's just dropped you from its beak. can you show me that?

Brad Pitt: pic.twitter.com/n4WZ9A7A5l — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) May 3, 2017

In the interview with GQ Style, Pitt admitted that alcohol and smoking had always played a big role in his life.“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” said the star who recently split with Angelina Jolie.“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”Despite the revelations, social media users did not let the seemingly strange photographs go unnoticed and poked fun at the actor online.