  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot

Fashion

Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot

Arab News |
The feature included Pitt touring America’s National Parks and was shot by celebrity photographer Chris McGinley. (Photo courtesy: GQ Style)

DUBAI: Social media users are mocking Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for GQ Style due to some of the bizarre poses the Hollywood actor pulled.
The feature included Pitt touring America’s National Parks and was shot by celebrity photographer Chris McGinley.

Mood. #Everglades Take nothing but pictures. Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time. #BradPitt

A post shared by m c g i n l e y s t u d i o (@ryanmcginleystudios) on

In the interview with GQ Style, Pitt admitted that alcohol and smoking had always played a big role in his life.
“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” said the star who recently split with Angelina Jolie.
“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”
Despite the revelations, social media users did not let the seemingly strange photographs go unnoticed and poked fun at the actor online.

DUBAI: Social media users are mocking Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for GQ Style due to some of the bizarre poses the Hollywood actor pulled.
The feature included Pitt touring America’s National Parks and was shot by celebrity photographer Chris McGinley.

Mood. #Everglades Take nothing but pictures. Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time. #BradPitt

A post shared by m c g i n l e y s t u d i o (@ryanmcginleystudios) on

In the interview with GQ Style, Pitt admitted that alcohol and smoking had always played a big role in his life.
“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” said the star who recently split with Angelina Jolie.
“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”
Despite the revelations, social media users did not let the seemingly strange photographs go unnoticed and poked fun at the actor online.

Tags: Brad Pitt GQ Style

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot

DUBAI: Social media users are mocking Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for GQ Style due to some of...

Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover

DUBAI: Vogue India is facing backlash online after it featured American super model Kendall...

Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot
Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover
Afghan beauty parlors are a sanctuary for city women
Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
‘Hot felon’ reportedly deported from UK after landing for fashion shoot
LaLaQueen bags lure fashionistas in a big way
Latest News
Social media users mock Brad Pitt over new photoshoot
2 views
Green fuels Warriors win; Wizards down Celtics
1 views
Ko wins opener in LPGA’s Ochoa Match Play
4 views
Rashford edges Man Utd toward Europa League final
11 views
Vogue India faces backlash over Kendall Jenner cover
200 views
UN rights investigator angers Philippines with visit
42 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR