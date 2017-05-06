PTA awards Uber ‘Certificate of Alignment’

The Saudi Arabian Public Transport Authority (PTA) has awarded Uber a “Certificate of Alignment with Regulations and Standards,” for the company’s alignment with the conditions and procedural requirements issued to regulate the activity of the ride-sharing industry in the Kingdom.

These specifically include regulations allowing only Saudi nationals to use their private vehicles for commercial purposes, in addition to fulfilling technical requirements.

The certificate was signed by Rumaih bin Mohammad Al-Rumaih, president of the PTA, who confirmed the authority’s commitment to the regulations, and to provide as many opportunities as possible for Saudis to use the Uber technology, which has proven its popularity in the country.

This certificate comes in conjunction with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the PTA to localize the activity of directing the vehicles. These efforts were to prohibit non-Saudis from working in this activity using their private vehicles.

Al-Rumaih asserted that the certificate reflects Uber’s commitment to the conditions set by the PTA and keenness to implement them.

He pointed out that the PTA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Ministry of Interior would closely monitor and expand inspection tours to ensure that the service is being provided according to the set regulations and will apply agreed sanctions and penalties on violators as stated by the law, if and when needed.

Zeid Hreish, general manager of Uber KSA, said: “We are honored to be awarded this certificate, and appreciate the continuous cooperation we receive from the Public Transport Authority in improving the presence of this growing sector, which is driven by their belief of the importance of using technology in all sectors to meet consumer demand and improve people’s lives in cities. Uber continues to be at the forefront of aligning on all the regulations and conditions set by the PTA and working closely with all key stakeholders.”

He added: “Since our launch in Saudi, millions of people installed the app, and have been using the technology to move around their cities easily, safely and cost-effectively. Uber is supporting the government’s focus on Saudization as part of its National Transformation Plan, by encouraging more Saudis to drive with Uber. We have set a goal to bring 100,000 Saudi driver-partners on the Uber app by the year 2020.”