Corporate News

Dar Wa Emaar wins best real estate project award

Arab News
The award was presented by Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of Dubai Land Department, at the region’s first Gulf Real Estate Awards, on April 17.
Dar Wa Emaar Real Estate Investment & Development Company was presented with the Best Real Estate Project (Affordable Housing) award by Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of Dubai Land Department at the region’s first Gulf Real Estate Awards, on April 17. The largest real estate gathering in the region was attended by 300 real estate leaders.
Dar Wa Emaar (DWE) presented its Villa Saraya Nouras 3 & Rahba projects as the most affordable housing project in the Gulf region. It was testified that the quality being provided for the given price — starting from SR870,000 — is the best one can get in the region. The Rahba & Nouras 3 projects provide a total of 252 housing units. Located in Alkhobar, both projects offer several designs and dimension options suiting different client requirements.
Dar Wa Emaar was up against the Gulf region’s finest real estate organizations, competing for a total of 21 awards. Over 100 entries were short-listed to a few dozen finalists, each of whom had to present their case in person to a panel of judges the day before the awards.
The unique judging process ensured greater transparency and the open presentation sessions of the finalists also offered an insight into how the industry’s finest are achieving success and driving innovation.
Osama Al-Khunaizi, CEO of Dar Wa Emaar, said: “Being a major real estate investment and development company, we are working on a plan in line with Vision 2030 by supplying affordable residential units in the local market.”
He added: “Since our inception in 2007, we have delivered more than 1,000 units; having a variety of products including villas and apartments of different sizes and designs, placed at different locations of Alkhobar and Dammam.”
