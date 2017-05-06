Mobily adds Wojooh to Neqaty partners

  • Search form

The announcement was made in the presence of Faisal Binzarah, director of Loyalty Programs at Mobily, and Mutasem Jamjoum, marketing director at Wojooh.
Mobily has announced the inclusion of Wojooh, a leading beauty retailer in the Middle East, to its Neqaty program partners.
Through this addition, Mobily adds an important and unique diversity to the program’s partners which provides the best added value to its subscribers.
The addition of Wojooh represents an active diversity to Mobily’s Neqaty partners since Wojooh is a popular cosmetics and beauty brand in the Middle East, with more than 90 branches.
Subscribers will get 1 point for each SR5 spent at any of Wojooh branches, and they can redeem points through any Neqaty partners.
Mobily provides its users a collection of valuable and wide rewards that meets their expectations and needs. The Neqaty rewards are divided into two main types, either rewards within Mobily services like additional balance, partial bill payment, voice calls, free SMS, and data utilization; whereas the second type is discounts at Neqaty partners which are spread all around the Kingdom and cover all types of commercial activities.
