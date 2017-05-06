Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens showroom in Alkhobar

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW and MINI in the Kingdom, is expanding its operations into Alkhobar through the launch of its latest showroom. Driven by the growing demand for premium and luxurious vehicles, the facility will feature the latest and the widest selection of BMW, MINI and Mottorad models, giving Alkhobar-based customers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the brand. With the official launch event taking place next month, the showroom is now open to the public and is stocked with all the latest models.

Stavros Paraskevaides, managing director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said, “We are excited to expand our presence and offerings in Alkhobar, which is part of our strategy to better serve our customers in Saudi Arabia. With the latest addition, we now have eight sophisticated showrooms all over the Kingdom, all equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. We are proud to have driven this growth and expanding our presence in the Kingdom, and will continuously aim to improve our customer ownership experience.”

The new 8,500-square-meter showroom will also include a brand-new service center and a BMW Premium Selection center. The facilities will be manned by a total of 70 trained staff.

Paraskevaides added: “With the new showroom, we are looking to yet again enhance the premium ownership experience courtesy of our team of highly skilled professionals. With the significant potential for further growth in the market, the new showroom is geared up to deliver total satisfaction and offer customers in Saudi Arabia the unmatched experience they deserve.”

