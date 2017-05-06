  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Corporate News

Nesto announces football tournament in Saudi Arabia

Arab News |
The logo of Nesto Super Cup 2017 and the trophy were unveiled at a press conference in Riyadh.
Nesto Hypermarket has announced the “Nesto Super Cup 2017” football tournament in Saudi Arabia.
The tournament will be held on May 11-12 at Riyadh’s Soccer Field Stadium.
Eight major Indian teams from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are expected to take part in the event. The tournament will be inaugurated by Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan. The winning team will get SR20,000 in prize money and a trophy. Runners-up will also get cash prizes and trophies. The total prize money is SR50,000.
The logo of Nesto Super Cup 2017 was released by Naser KI, Nesto business development director, and the trophy was unveiled by Mohammed Kormoth, Nesto director, in the presence of Mohammed Al-Harbi, executive director, Abdul Jalee, HR manager, Saboor, project manager, Abdullah PS, purchase manager, Mayis Karayath, finance manager, Imran Naser, marketing manager, and Abdul Jaleel, at a press conference in Riyadh.
The mega tournament aims at providing a platform for talented football players, where they can exhibit their caliber in a well-organized stadium in the presence of a huge crowd.
For the event, Nesto has prepared the largest cake in the shape of a football ground in Saudi Arabia. It weighs 3.2 tons (2900 kg) and measures up to 14.65 meters in length and 8 meters in width. Forty-five professional bakers made the gigantic cake sculpture in three days.
The cake, which is made of 832 kg of flour and 420 kg of eggs, can feed around 12,000 individuals.
Nesto has always prided itself on providing its customers with a wide choice of brands and products at fair prices. Through the years, the brand has established itself as a people-driven brand, with transparent policies on fair pricing, variety, and consistent availability of products.
The group is planning to open hypermarkets in all major cities of Saudi Arabia with a clear focus on quality and affordability to the masses. The next openings in the region will take place in Al Ras, Al Majma’ah and Buraidah.
Nesto Hypermarket has announced the “Nesto Super Cup 2017” football tournament in Saudi Arabia.
The tournament will be held on May 11-12 at Riyadh’s Soccer Field Stadium.
Eight major Indian teams from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are expected to take part in the event. The tournament will be inaugurated by Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan. The winning team will get SR20,000 in prize money and a trophy. Runners-up will also get cash prizes and trophies. The total prize money is SR50,000.
The logo of Nesto Super Cup 2017 was released by Naser KI, Nesto business development director, and the trophy was unveiled by Mohammed Kormoth, Nesto director, in the presence of Mohammed Al-Harbi, executive director, Abdul Jalee, HR manager, Saboor, project manager, Abdullah PS, purchase manager, Mayis Karayath, finance manager, Imran Naser, marketing manager, and Abdul Jaleel, at a press conference in Riyadh.
The mega tournament aims at providing a platform for talented football players, where they can exhibit their caliber in a well-organized stadium in the presence of a huge crowd.
For the event, Nesto has prepared the largest cake in the shape of a football ground in Saudi Arabia. It weighs 3.2 tons (2900 kg) and measures up to 14.65 meters in length and 8 meters in width. Forty-five professional bakers made the gigantic cake sculpture in three days.
The cake, which is made of 832 kg of flour and 420 kg of eggs, can feed around 12,000 individuals.
Nesto has always prided itself on providing its customers with a wide choice of brands and products at fair prices. Through the years, the brand has established itself as a people-driven brand, with transparent policies on fair pricing, variety, and consistent availability of products.
The group is planning to open hypermarkets in all major cities of Saudi Arabia with a clear focus on quality and affordability to the masses. The next openings in the region will take place in Al Ras, Al Majma’ah and Buraidah.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Nesto announces football tournament in Saudi Arabia

Nesto Hypermarket has announced the “Nesto Super Cup 2017” football tournament in Saudi Arabia.The...

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens showroom in Alkhobar

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW and MINI in the Kingdom, is expanding its...

Nesto announces football tournament in Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens showroom in Alkhobar
Mobily adds Wojooh to Neqaty partners
Dar Wa Emaar wins best real estate project award
PTA awards Uber ‘Certificate of Alignment’
ARTAR honored at Riyadh property show
Latest News
Clashes in northwest Syria after de-escalation zones take effect -sources
103 views
Macron's French presidential campaign emails leaked online
180 views
Nesto announces football tournament in Saudi Arabia
50 views
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens showroom in Alkhobar
47 views
Mobily adds Wojooh to Neqaty partners
17 views
Dar Wa Emaar wins best real estate project award
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR