Nesto announces football tournament in Saudi Arabia

Nesto Hypermarket has announced the “Nesto Super Cup 2017” football tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament will be held on May 11-12 at Riyadh’s Soccer Field Stadium.

Eight major Indian teams from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are expected to take part in the event. The tournament will be inaugurated by Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan. The winning team will get SR20,000 in prize money and a trophy. Runners-up will also get cash prizes and trophies. The total prize money is SR50,000.

The logo of Nesto Super Cup 2017 was released by Naser KI, Nesto business development director, and the trophy was unveiled by Mohammed Kormoth, Nesto director, in the presence of Mohammed Al-Harbi, executive director, Abdul Jalee, HR manager, Saboor, project manager, Abdullah PS, purchase manager, Mayis Karayath, finance manager, Imran Naser, marketing manager, and Abdul Jaleel, at a press conference in Riyadh.

The mega tournament aims at providing a platform for talented football players, where they can exhibit their caliber in a well-organized stadium in the presence of a huge crowd.

For the event, Nesto has prepared the largest cake in the shape of a football ground in Saudi Arabia. It weighs 3.2 tons (2900 kg) and measures up to 14.65 meters in length and 8 meters in width. Forty-five professional bakers made the gigantic cake sculpture in three days.

The cake, which is made of 832 kg of flour and 420 kg of eggs, can feed around 12,000 individuals.

Nesto has always prided itself on providing its customers with a wide choice of brands and products at fair prices. Through the years, the brand has established itself as a people-driven brand, with transparent policies on fair pricing, variety, and consistent availability of products.

The group is planning to open hypermarkets in all major cities of Saudi Arabia with a clear focus on quality and affordability to the masses. The next openings in the region will take place in Al Ras, Al Majma’ah and Buraidah.

