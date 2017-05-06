  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Apple jumps to lead wearable computing with smartwatch

Agence France Presse |
Varieties of the new Apple Watch appear on display in the demo room after an Apple event in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

WASHINGTON: Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of it smartwatch, a market survey shows.
The survey released Thursday by Strategy Analytics showed Apple grabbed a 15.9 percent share of the wearables market in the first quarter.
While Apple does not release sales figures for its Apple Watch, the estimate by Strategy Analytics showed a 59 percent jump in sales from a year earlier, with 3.5 million units sold in the first three months of the year.
“The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence,” said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.
Fitbit, which has been a longtime leader of the wearables market with its fitness bands, slipped to third place on a 36 percent slide in sales in the first quarter, the research firm said.
The survey found that China’s Xiaomi, which makes a budget-priced fitness band, was the second-largest vendor with a 15.5 percent global market share, ahead of Fitbit’s 13.2 percent.
“Fitbit has lost its wearables leadership to Apple, due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market,” said Strategy Analytics researcher Cliff Raskind.
“Fitbit’s shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover this year.”
Overall, the report said sales of wearables rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 22 million units, led by stronger demand for new smartwatch models.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of it smartwatch, a market survey shows.
The survey released Thursday by Strategy Analytics showed Apple grabbed a 15.9 percent share of the wearables market in the first quarter.
While Apple does not release sales figures for its Apple Watch, the estimate by Strategy Analytics showed a 59 percent jump in sales from a year earlier, with 3.5 million units sold in the first three months of the year.
“The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence,” said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.
Fitbit, which has been a longtime leader of the wearables market with its fitness bands, slipped to third place on a 36 percent slide in sales in the first quarter, the research firm said.
The survey found that China’s Xiaomi, which makes a budget-priced fitness band, was the second-largest vendor with a 15.5 percent global market share, ahead of Fitbit’s 13.2 percent.
“Fitbit has lost its wearables leadership to Apple, due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market,” said Strategy Analytics researcher Cliff Raskind.
“Fitbit’s shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover this year.”
Overall, the report said sales of wearables rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 22 million units, led by stronger demand for new smartwatch models.

Tags: Apple wearable gadgets smartwatch Xiaomi Strategy Analytics Apple Watch Fitbit

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Apple jumps to lead wearable computing with smartwatch

WASHINGTON: Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of it smartwatch,...

Sri Lanka’s airline sell off fails, seeks new partner

COLOMBO: A US equity firm that bid to buy a stake in Sri Lanka’s loss-making national airline has...

Apple jumps to lead wearable computing with smartwatch
Sri Lanka’s airline sell off fails, seeks new partner
Nesto announces football tournament in Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors opens showroom in Alkhobar
Mobily adds Wojooh to Neqaty partners
Dar Wa Emaar wins best real estate project award
Latest News
Ex-Gaza chief Haniya elected leader of Hamas
15 views
French MP dies campaigning for Macron
13 views
Islamic Jihad rejects Palestine state within 1967 borders
19 views
Iran army hits back as Rouhani criticizes 'provocative messages'
134 views
Apple jumps to lead wearable computing with smartwatch
38 views
After ban, Turkish Airlines to offer laptops to VIP travelers
87 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR