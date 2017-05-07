Jaguar displays XF Sportbrake line at Wimbledon

Jaguar has revealed the first glimpse of its new XF Sportbrake at Wimbledon’s Center Court. The famous surface of the All England Lawn Tennis Club served as the canvas for a large-scale outline of the dynamic sports estate.

Ian Callum, Jaguar’s director of design, watched as ground staff transformed the venue’s famous white lines under the expert eye of Head Groundsman Neil Stubley.

Ian Callum said: “With XF Sportbrake we have created a silhouette, which sweeps toward the rear, almost into the distance and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness. It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect.”

The XF Sportbrake will join the award-winning XF sports saloon in the Jaguar line-up when it goes on sale this summer.

Jaguar has revealed the first glimpse of its new XF Sportbrake at Wimbledon’s Center Court. The famous surface of the All England Lawn Tennis Club served as the canvas for a large-scale outline of the dynamic sports estate.

Ian Callum, Jaguar’s director of design, watched as ground staff transformed the venue’s famous white lines under the expert eye of Head Groundsman Neil Stubley.

Ian Callum said: “With XF Sportbrake we have created a silhouette, which sweeps toward the rear, almost into the distance and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness. It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling our customers expect.”

The XF Sportbrake will join the award-winning XF sports saloon in the Jaguar line-up when it goes on sale this summer.