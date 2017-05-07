Anna Wintour made a dame by Britain’s queen

  • Search form

Anna Wintour holds her medal after being appointed Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE) during an investiture ceremony held by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain’s monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.
Wintour was made a dame — female equivalent of a knight — for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.
The UK-born editor arrived wearing her ever-present sunglasses, but removed them before entering the palace ballroom.
She said afterward that the queen had struggled to find a place to pin the insignia on Wintour’s pink belted Chanel outfit.
Wintour said she also congratulated the queen on Prince Philip’s long public service, calling him “an inspiration to us all.”
The queen’s husband, who is 95, announced Thursday that he will retire from public engagements in the fall.
