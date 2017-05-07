  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Philippine blast probe focuses on Shiite imam

World

Philippine blast probe focuses on Shiite imam

AFP |
The body of a man lies beside a motorcycle as Philippine National Police Bomb Squad uses a remote-controlled robot to check the scene following two overnight explosions in Manila's Quiapo district, Philippines Sunday, May 7, 2017. Police are still investigating the explosions at the area where another explosion occurred during the ASEAN summit last weekend that wounded close to a dozen people. (AP)
Graphic content / Philippines police officers look on just after an explosion in Quiapo in Manila on May 6, 2017. Two explosions in the Philippine capital on the night of May 6 killed at least two people and injured four others, police and witnesses said. The blasts occurred in the same area in Quiapo, where there are big slums, within two and a half hours of each other, according to police and an AFP photographer who witnessed the second explosion. (AFP)
2 photos

MANI|LA: Philippine police believe a Shiite Muslim cleric was the likely target of explosions that killed two people in Manila, an official said Sunday, rejecting Daesh claims of involvement.
Six others were injured when two explosions rocked the office of the imam, Nasser Abinal, in the capital’s busy Quiapo district on Saturday.
Oscar Albayalde, head of police forces in the capital, said the bomb was apparently intended for Abinal who is also government tax officer for the Manila region.
He was not at the office at the time.
“He admitted there were threats to his life in the past” while being questioned by police, Albayalde told AFP.
The bomb was carried in a package by a hired delivery man who handed it over to an aide of Abinal just before it went off, killing them both.
As police were searching the blast site late Saturday, another explosion rocked the area, possibly from a second bomb planted earlier, said Albayalde.
“This has nothing to do with terrorism. There is no indication that this was done by a terror group, local or foreign,” he said.
The Daesh group has claimed it staged the explosion.
“Five Shiites were killed and six others wounded in a bomb blast by Daesh fighters in the center of Manila,” said a statement from Amaq, IS’s propaganda arm.
Albayalde said this was just the Daesh custom of taking credit for any such incidents.
The Daesh has carried out attacks in other countries on Shiite sites and events.
But Albayalde said the attack seemed to be targeting Abinal, adding that it may be for personal reasons, his work or his religion.
Tension remained high after the blasts, with police cordoning off the area again on Sunday after a suspicious bag was spotted.
A bomb disposal robot later established it was a false alarm.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella urged the public to stay alert but avoid spreading “unverified” news that may cause panic.
The Philippines is a mainly Catholic country but has a significant Muslim minority, some of whom live in the Quiapo district.
Just over a week ago another explosion injured 14 people in Quiapo as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit a few kilometers away.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the April 28 explosion, but police insisted it was not a terrorist attack and not related to the gathering of political leaders.
Local Muslim militants who have pledged allegiance to Daesh are based in the southern Philippines, hundreds of kilometers from Manila.

Related Articles

MANI|LA: Philippine police believe a Shiite Muslim cleric was the likely target of explosions that killed two people in Manila, an official said Sunday, rejecting Daesh claims of involvement.
Six others were injured when two explosions rocked the office of the imam, Nasser Abinal, in the capital’s busy Quiapo district on Saturday.
Oscar Albayalde, head of police forces in the capital, said the bomb was apparently intended for Abinal who is also government tax officer for the Manila region.
He was not at the office at the time.
“He admitted there were threats to his life in the past” while being questioned by police, Albayalde told AFP.
The bomb was carried in a package by a hired delivery man who handed it over to an aide of Abinal just before it went off, killing them both.
As police were searching the blast site late Saturday, another explosion rocked the area, possibly from a second bomb planted earlier, said Albayalde.
“This has nothing to do with terrorism. There is no indication that this was done by a terror group, local or foreign,” he said.
The Daesh group has claimed it staged the explosion.
“Five Shiites were killed and six others wounded in a bomb blast by Daesh fighters in the center of Manila,” said a statement from Amaq, IS’s propaganda arm.
Albayalde said this was just the Daesh custom of taking credit for any such incidents.
The Daesh has carried out attacks in other countries on Shiite sites and events.
But Albayalde said the attack seemed to be targeting Abinal, adding that it may be for personal reasons, his work or his religion.
Tension remained high after the blasts, with police cordoning off the area again on Sunday after a suspicious bag was spotted.
A bomb disposal robot later established it was a false alarm.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella urged the public to stay alert but avoid spreading “unverified” news that may cause panic.
The Philippines is a mainly Catholic country but has a significant Muslim minority, some of whom live in the Quiapo district.
Just over a week ago another explosion injured 14 people in Quiapo as Southeast Asian leaders were meeting for a summit a few kilometers away.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the April 28 explosion, but police insisted it was not a terrorist attack and not related to the gathering of political leaders.
Local Muslim militants who have pledged allegiance to Daesh are based in the southern Philippines, hundreds of kilometers from Manila.

Tags: Philippines shiite Blast Muslim Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM World

Gunfight between Indian police, rebels kills 5 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Rebels attacked a police squad in the Indian portion of Kashmir, triggering a...

Afghan families flee as Taliban take key northern district

AFGHANISTAN: Hundreds of Afghan families have fled fighting between the Taliban and government...

Gunfight between Indian police, rebels kills 5 in Kashmir
Afghan families flee as Taliban take key northern district
China to further tighten its Internet controls
Philippine blast probe focuses on Shiite imam
50,000 evacuated in Germany over unexploded WWII bombs
Israel’s Netanyahu says Palestinians don’t educate to peace
Latest News
Gunfight between Indian police, rebels kills 5 in Kashmir
103 views
Afghan families flee as Taliban take key northern district
86 views
China to further tighten its Internet controls
26 views
Suspected Daesh militants kill Christian man in northern Sinai
45 views
Philippine blast probe focuses on Shiite imam
104 views
50,000 evacuated in Germany over unexploded WWII bombs
149 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR