Last updated: 25 sec ago

  German footbridge offers dizzying walk over river valley

German footbridge offers dizzying walk over river valley

People walk across the newly opened cable suspension bridge at the Rappbode dam near Ruebeland, Germany, on Sunday. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
FRANKFURT, Germany: A footbridge offering a dizzying walk over a scenic valley in northern Germany has opened.
The dpa news agency reports that the operator, Harzadrenalin, opened the 458-meter (1,500-foot) bridge to visitors on Sunday. Adult visitors are charged 6 euros ($6.58) to cross the 1.20-meter (about 4-foot) wide bridge high over the Rappbode River and alongside a large dam.
The Austrian firm HTB took almost 10 months to construct the bridge. Harzadrenalin didn’t reveal the cost.
Harzadrenalin says the bridge is longer than a 440-meter (1,445-foot) footbridge crossing the Krasnaya Polyana valley near Sochi, Russia.
