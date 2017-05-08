Syrian refugee family in Canada name son after PM Justin Trudeau

DUBAI: A Syrian refugee family in Canada have named their newborn son after the prime minister in a show of gratitude.

The Bilan family were relocated to the Canadian city of Calgary in February last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the first planeload of refugees in person just two months earlier.

So when 22-year-old Afraa Bilan gave birth to her son on Thursday, she and her husband Muhammad, 29, named him Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan.

The newborn has two siblings — sister Naya, 4 and brother Nael, 2.

“We are very thankful to this person because he brings lots of Syrians, a lot of refugees (to Canada),” Afraa Bilan told CTV Calgary.

She told the Toronto Star: “He got his citizenship before us!“

According to the Government of Canada website, Trudeau’s refugee policy has seen more than 40,000 refugees arrive in Canada since November 4, 2015.