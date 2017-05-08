  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Royal Jordanian airlines praised for amusing ads on French election

Media

Royal Jordanian airlines praised for amusing ads on French election

Arab News |
Royal Jordanian posted a series of adverts to its social media accounts. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

DUBAI: Royal Jordanian airlines is no stranger to the limelight, having been applauded worldwide for its response to various political incidents around the world.
Now, the airline is making headlines for a marketing campaign focused on the French election, which saw centrist Emmanuel Macron win a landslide victory against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday.
Soon after the vote, Royal Jordanian posted a series of adverts to its social media accounts, saying “Fly left with RJ” and “France is not that far…right?”

Twitter users were quick to praise the adverts.

The airline has been lauded online in the past, not least for its reaction to the recent US ban on large electronics on incoming flights from a handful of Middle Eastern countries.
Joke-by-joke, Royal Jordanian released via its social media platforms a slew of adverts and posts that make light of the ban.
The company kicked it all off with a satirical poem.
“Every week a new ban, travel to the US since you can, we are now poets because of you son, no one can ruin our in-flight fun, we have good tips for everyone,” the poem read.
It then took things up a notch with a 12-point plan for what to do on a 12-hour flight with no laptop or tablet.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Royal Jordanian airlines is no stranger to the limelight, having been applauded worldwide for its response to various political incidents around the world.
Now, the airline is making headlines for a marketing campaign focused on the French election, which saw centrist Emmanuel Macron win a landslide victory against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday.
Soon after the vote, Royal Jordanian posted a series of adverts to its social media accounts, saying “Fly left with RJ” and “France is not that far…right?”

Twitter users were quick to praise the adverts.

The airline has been lauded online in the past, not least for its reaction to the recent US ban on large electronics on incoming flights from a handful of Middle Eastern countries.
Joke-by-joke, Royal Jordanian released via its social media platforms a slew of adverts and posts that make light of the ban.
The company kicked it all off with a satirical poem.
“Every week a new ban, travel to the US since you can, we are now poets because of you son, no one can ruin our in-flight fun, we have good tips for everyone,” the poem read.
It then took things up a notch with a 12-point plan for what to do on a 12-hour flight with no laptop or tablet.

Tags: French Elections Royal Jordanian advertising

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Royal Jordanian airlines praised for amusing ads on French election

DUBAI: Royal Jordanian airlines is no stranger to the limelight, having been applauded worldwide...

Facebook warns of fake news danger ahead of British election

LONDON: Facebook has launched a British newspaper advertising campaign to warn users of the dangers...

Royal Jordanian airlines praised for amusing ads on French election
Facebook warns of fake news danger ahead of British election
WhatsApp back online after global outage of ‘a few hours’
Arab News gala honors Othman Al-Omeir as a pioneer in international Arab journalism
Spam campaign targets Google users with malicious link
AMF concludes with the presentation of the Arab Journalism Awards
Latest News
Egyptian security forces kill 8 Muslim Brotherhood members in shootout
Car bomb kills at least five in Somali capital
1 views
Egypt issues new life sentence against Brotherhood guide
8 views
Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic Ocean
8 views
Obama said to have warned Trump against hiring Flynn after election
66 views
Harman edges top-ranked Johnson for title
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR