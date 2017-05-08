Royal Jordanian airlines praised for amusing ads on French election

DUBAI: Royal Jordanian airlines is no stranger to the limelight, having been applauded worldwide for its response to various political incidents around the world.

Now, the airline is making headlines for a marketing campaign focused on the French election, which saw centrist Emmanuel Macron win a landslide victory against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

Soon after the vote, Royal Jordanian posted a series of adverts to its social media accounts, saying “Fly left with RJ” and “France is not that far…right?”



Another wonderfully subversive ad by @RoyalJordanian playing off the day's big news pic.twitter.com/pF1B6wke2Q — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) May 7, 2017

Twitter users were quick to praise the adverts.The airline has been lauded online in the past, not least for its reaction to the recent US ban on large electronics on incoming flights from a handful of Middle Eastern countries.Joke-by-joke, Royal Jordanian released via its social media platforms a slew of adverts and posts that make light of the ban.The company kicked it all off with a satirical poem.“Every week a new ban, travel to the US since you can, we are now poets because of you son, no one can ruin our in-flight fun, we have good tips for everyone,” the poem read.It then took things up a notch with a 12-point plan for what to do on a 12-hour flight with no laptop or tablet.