Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan photobombed by unlikely pair in viral Dubai snap

The Bollywood actor is in the city to shoot a promotional video with Dubai Tourism. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared a now-viral photo of his visit to Dubai on Sunday, but the actor was not the star of the snap.
During a visit to The Dubai Mall’s aquarium, the actor snapped a picture in which he was photobombed by a pair of divers.
“It was just the fish & me...till these photo bombers floated in,” he captioned the shot which has more than 600,000 likes on Instagram as of Monday.

It was just the fish & me...till these photo bombers floated in!!

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

The Bollywood actor is in the city to shoot a promotional video with Dubai Tourism.
He will “shine a light on the multidimensional and multicultural character” of Dubai in the upcoming promo, according to a Dubai Media Office statement.
“I am not an advocate for Dubai because I have done Dubai Tourism films, I genuinely like being in Dubai, I think it’s a really wonderful place, it’s a fantastic city…It has everything for everyone,” Khan said in a statement.

