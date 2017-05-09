  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh governor inaugurates e-services

Mohammed Rasooldeen |
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Interior Ministry is implementing a package of e-services that include projects in strategy and governance, information technology and human resources among other programs, it was announced Monday.
Projects also include institutional communication and follow-up transformation and change. Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar launched the program.
The first phase of the project, which was started last year, was designed for infrastructure processing specifically in electronic services, according to the directions of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior.
The system includes a package of e-services provided by the emirate of the region to citizens and residents, through the portal of the Ministry of the Interior, Absher, which includes 33 e-services, including 18 for citizens and 15 for residents.
The inauguration ceremony held Monday and headed by Prince Faisal, was attended by Ahmed bin Muhammed Al-Salem, Interior Ministry undersecretary; and Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud, Riyadh Emirate undersecretary.
