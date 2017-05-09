  • Search form

Art & Culture

500 police officers, drones on hand for Justin Bieber’s India gig

Arab News |
Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber is set to play his first-ever gig in India. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber is set to play his first-ever gig in India Wednesday and Mumbai Police have more than 500 officers on the case.

The concert will be patrolled by 500 police personnel and 25 senior officers, according to Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale who spoke to news outlet IANS.

The arena will be monitored by drones and CCTV surveillance will be inspected from a specially set up police room at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium.

Ahead of the concert, the venue will be checked by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and plain-clothed police officers will work from within the stadium during the concert.

The heightened security comes as organizers reveal an expected audience of 45,000 Bieber fans.

According to NDTV, Justin Bieber will travel to his hotel in a Rolls Royce with buses booked for his 100-plus member entourage. The news website added that he will arrive in the stadium via helicopter.

Bieber will serenade Indian fans after his Saturday concert in Dubai, all of which is part of his Purpose World Tour.

