Watch: Qantas airline chief hit with pie in face during speech

DUBAI: The chief executive of Australian airline Qantas was interrupted Tuesday when a man strode on stage and threw a cream pie in his face.

Alan Joyce was in the midst of giving a speech at a business breakfast in Perth when he was accosted by the man.

The pie-thrower was detained by security until authorities arrived and a Western Australia Police spokesman said: “We’re currently investigating the incident and interviewing the individual concerned.”



Joyce reacted by telling the 500-person strong audience: “I don’t know what that was about.”

He briefly left the stage to clean his face and returned to applause.

“Now, if there are any more pies can you get it over with now,” he quipped.



When asked about the flavor of the pie, he said: “I didn’t have a chance to taste it — it was mostly on my glasses.”

Witness Ben Harvey told Radio 6PR it was a “bizarre situation.”