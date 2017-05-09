Maradona performs traditional UAE dance as he is named Fujairah coach

  • Search form

Argentine football hero Diego Maradona has been named as the new coach of Fujairah. (Photo courtesy: @Fuj_FC / Twitter)

DUBAI: Argentine football hero Diego Maradona has been named the new coach of a second-division team in the Emirati city of Fujairah and posted a video of himself performing a traditional dance in celebration.
“These are my new colors,” Maradona, 56, wrote on his Facebook page with a photo of himself holding the club’s red and white team jersey.
Scroll down to watch the video
“I want to tell you that I’m the new coach of the Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates,” Maradona added.

Maradona should feel at home in the UAE, having spent a year with another Dubai-based club, Al Wasl, between 2011-2012.
Maradona’s captained Argentina at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was credited for his stellar performance which won the trophy for the nation.

 

