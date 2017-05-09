Maradona performs traditional UAE dance as he is named Fujairah coach

DUBAI: Argentine football hero Diego Maradona has been named the new coach of a second-division team in the Emirati city of Fujairah and posted a video of himself performing a traditional dance in celebration.

“These are my new colors,” Maradona, 56, wrote on his Facebook page with a photo of himself holding the club’s red and white team jersey.

“I want to tell you that I’m the new coach of the Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates,” Maradona added.

And the new manager @Fuj_FC for next season is…

Incredible news - press conference scheduled for next week. Strap yourself in, #UAE footy. pic.twitter.com/cJxTWTuUf9 — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) May 7, 2017

Maradona should feel at home in the UAE, having spent a year with another Dubai-based club, Al Wasl, between 2011-2012.

Maradona’s captained Argentina at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was credited for his stellar performance which won the trophy for the nation.