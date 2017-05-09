  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Froome ‘rammed’ by hit-and-run driver in France

Sports

Froome ‘rammed’ by hit-and-run driver in France

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |
Chris Froome
NICE, France: Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome filed a report to police on Tuesday alleging that he was deliberately “rammed” off his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver while training in southern France.
The British rider posted a picture of his badly damaged bike on Twitter but said he had escaped injury during the incident near his home in Monaco.
“Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!” tweeted the 31-year-old Froome, a three-time winner of the Tour, road cycling’s most prestigious race.
“Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!“
The picture was geotagged from the French town of Beausoleil, just next to Monaco, and retweeted more than 16,000 times in just a few hours.
A police source in the neighboring town of Menton said: “Mr Froome filed a complaint at the police station in Beausoleil, where he was met by an officer. He was very calm.
“He was hit by a vehicle which was right on his tail. He wasn’t hurt but his bike was in bits.
“The problem is that he does not have the registration number of the car and it will be a bit complicated (to find the motorist).”
Police will study CCTV footage along the road, the source said.
Froome’s team Sky said he returned home to get a spare bike and continued his training after the incident.
Spanish star cyclist Alberto Contador tweeted the picture of Froome’s mangled bike and the words: “No comment...!!!“
Last month, former Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi was killed when the 37-year-old Astana team rider was knocked off his bike after colliding with a van while training near his home in central Italy.
Froome will defend his title when the Tour de France begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 1.
NICE, France: Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome filed a report to police on Tuesday alleging that he was deliberately “rammed” off his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver while training in southern France.
The British rider posted a picture of his badly damaged bike on Twitter but said he had escaped injury during the incident near his home in Monaco.
“Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!” tweeted the 31-year-old Froome, a three-time winner of the Tour, road cycling’s most prestigious race.
“Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!“
The picture was geotagged from the French town of Beausoleil, just next to Monaco, and retweeted more than 16,000 times in just a few hours.
A police source in the neighboring town of Menton said: “Mr Froome filed a complaint at the police station in Beausoleil, where he was met by an officer. He was very calm.
“He was hit by a vehicle which was right on his tail. He wasn’t hurt but his bike was in bits.
“The problem is that he does not have the registration number of the car and it will be a bit complicated (to find the motorist).”
Police will study CCTV footage along the road, the source said.
Froome’s team Sky said he returned home to get a spare bike and continued his training after the incident.
Spanish star cyclist Alberto Contador tweeted the picture of Froome’s mangled bike and the words: “No comment...!!!“
Last month, former Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi was killed when the 37-year-old Astana team rider was knocked off his bike after colliding with a van while training near his home in central Italy.
Froome will defend his title when the Tour de France begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 1.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Goulart double puts Evergrande into knockouts

GUANGZHOU: A Ricardo Goulart double steered two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande into the AFC...

Conte entertains as Chelsea closes in on Premier League title

LONDON: Every time Premier League leader Chelsea plays, entertainment is guaranteed on the field,...

Goulart double puts Evergrande into knockouts
Conte entertains as Chelsea closes in on Premier League title
Weber surges four clear at MENA Tour’s Mountain Creek Open
Froome ‘rammed’ by hit-and-run driver in France
KAUST footballers eye repeat vs. host team ICD today
Curry leads Warriors rout of Jazz to complete sweep
Latest News
Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
39 views
Passenger arrested after causing panic on Flynas plane bound for Cairo
138 views
Airbus looks to upgrades to counter Boeing’s new mid-market jet
14 views
Macron’s win is ‘good news’ for trade-reliant Asia: IMF
5 views
German exports, imports reach record heights in March
3 views
Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction is tossed after suicide
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR