  • Kangaroo caught on video attacking girl at US animal park

Two young kangaroos dance around each other as they fight in Namagi National Park near Australia's capital city Canberra in this file photo. In the US state of Alabama, a woman on Tuesday said a kangaroo at an animal park attacked her 9-year-old girl, biting the child in the head and causing injuries. (Reuters file photo)
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama: A woman says her 9-year-old daughter was attacked by a kangaroo at an animal park in Alabama, and she’s got video to prove it.
Jennifer White says the animal grabbed her daughter Cheyenne and bit her on the head during a visit Saturday at Harmony Park Safari near Huntsville, Alabama.
White tells WAFF-TV (http://bit.ly/2pVUIs7 ) that she shot video which shows a kangaroo reaching through the holes of a large fence to grab the girl by the hair.
The girl now has more than a dozen stitches in her head.
No one from the park returned a phone call Tuesday from The Associated Press, and the TV station says a park employee declined comment.
The video shows a warning sign that says “I bite” on the kangaroo’s enclosure.
