  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US alerted France to Russia hack targeting Macron: NSA

World

US alerted France to Russia hack targeting Macron: NSA

Agence France Presse |
National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers, commander of the US Cyber Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

WASHINGTON: The head of America’s National Security Agency said Tuesday that Russia was behind the 11th-hour hack of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron’s campaign team, and that US officials had informed France a cyber-attack was underway.
The hacking attack on Macron’s campaign, just hours ahead of Sunday’s run-off vote that saw him elected, led to thousands of files being leaked online.
“We had become aware of Russian activity,” Admiral Mike Rogers told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
“We had talked to our French counterparts prior to the public announcements of the events that were publicly attributed this past weekend and gave them a heads up.
“’Look, we’re watching the Russians, we’re seeing them penetrate some of your infrastructure. Here’s what we’ve seen, what can we do to try and assist?’” said Rogers, who also heads US Cyber Command.
The NSA chief did not specify what type of “infrastructure” has been compromised. He said that the agency was in contact with its counterparts in Britain and Germany ahead of elections in those countries later this year.
Rogers drew comparisons between the hack targeting Macron and those of the US Democratic Party and a close aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of the November election won by Donald Trump.
Washington has officially accused Russia of being behind those hacks, saying Moscow was trying to boost Trump’s chances of victory.
“The Russians appear to be assessing that some leaders might be more inclined to be supportive of their positions,” Rogers told lawmakers.
“You saw that just play out in the French election where there clearly was a difference between these two candidates and their views of Russia,” he said.
Thousands of e-mails and documents from Macron’s campaign were dumped online by hackers shortly before midnight in France on Friday and were then relayed by anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.
A statement from the 39-year-old Macron called it a “massive and coordinated” hack. Paris prosecutors have opened a probe into the attack, a source close to the investigation has said.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: The head of America’s National Security Agency said Tuesday that Russia was behind the 11th-hour hack of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron’s campaign team, and that US officials had informed France a cyber-attack was underway.
The hacking attack on Macron’s campaign, just hours ahead of Sunday’s run-off vote that saw him elected, led to thousands of files being leaked online.
“We had become aware of Russian activity,” Admiral Mike Rogers told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
“We had talked to our French counterparts prior to the public announcements of the events that were publicly attributed this past weekend and gave them a heads up.
“’Look, we’re watching the Russians, we’re seeing them penetrate some of your infrastructure. Here’s what we’ve seen, what can we do to try and assist?’” said Rogers, who also heads US Cyber Command.
The NSA chief did not specify what type of “infrastructure” has been compromised. He said that the agency was in contact with its counterparts in Britain and Germany ahead of elections in those countries later this year.
Rogers drew comparisons between the hack targeting Macron and those of the US Democratic Party and a close aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of the November election won by Donald Trump.
Washington has officially accused Russia of being behind those hacks, saying Moscow was trying to boost Trump’s chances of victory.
“The Russians appear to be assessing that some leaders might be more inclined to be supportive of their positions,” Rogers told lawmakers.
“You saw that just play out in the French election where there clearly was a difference between these two candidates and their views of Russia,” he said.
Thousands of e-mails and documents from Macron’s campaign were dumped online by hackers shortly before midnight in France on Friday and were then relayed by anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.
A statement from the 39-year-old Macron called it a “massive and coordinated” hack. Paris prosecutors have opened a probe into the attack, a source close to the investigation has said.

Tags: NSA French Elections Russian hacking Emmanuel Macron Admiral Mike Rogers US Cyber Command Hillary Clinton WikiLeaks France

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was...

Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction is tossed after suicide

FALL RIVER, USA: A judge on Tuesday erased a 2013 murder conviction against former NFL star Aaron...

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction is tossed after suicide
Tunnel collapses at US nuke site, no radiation leak
UK Labour leader Corbyn: I won’t quit if I lose election
Car bomb hits Thailand’s troubled south, injures 51
Uninvited Taiwan going to UN health meeting, warns China on ties
Latest News
Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
39 views
Passenger arrested after causing panic on Flynas plane bound for Cairo
138 views
Airbus looks to upgrades to counter Boeing’s new mid-market jet
14 views
Macron’s win is ‘good news’ for trade-reliant Asia: IMF
5 views
German exports, imports reach record heights in March
3 views
Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction is tossed after suicide
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR