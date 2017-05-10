  • Search form

Last updated: 6 min 2 sec ago

Maradona performs traditional UAE dance

ARAB NEWS |
Diego Maradona

DUBAI: Argentine football hero Diego Maradona, who has been named the new coach of a second-division team in the Emirati city of Fujairah, posted a video of himself performing a traditional dance in celebration.
“These are my new colors,” Maradona, 56, wrote on his Facebook page with a photo of himself holding the club’s red and white team jersey.
“I want to tell you that I’m the new coach of the Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates,” Maradona added.
Maradona should feel at home in the UAE, having spent a year with another Dubai-based club, Al Wasl, between 2011-2012.
Maradona captained Argentina at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was credited for his stellar performance which won the trophy for the nation.

